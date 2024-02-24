Milwaukee Students Beats Kansas City Winning $5,000 Prize From The Wisconsin Black Chamber of Commerce

Excitement is in the air at North Division High School. Pride is felt. No it’s not a pep rally, it’s a student organized assembly awarding some of best and brightest minds. The celebration is in honor of four young scholars who took 1st place in the Jeopardy STEM competition, vs Kansas City’s, Asteam Village, during our The Wisconsin Black Chambers Second Annual Black & Diverse Business Showcase in December. The Grand Prize check will be presented today!

These Milwaukee inner city students accepted the challenge. They participated in a LIVE Stream battle against Kansas City, competed brilliantly, and are now Tech Champions. This S.T.E.M. competition wasn’t easy, but the young scholars really enjoyed representing Wisconsin and excelled masterfully.

When asked about the prize award. Trinity Rush, Digital Marketing Manager for the Wisconsin Black Chamber of Commerce and one of the event representatives said “The $5,000 prize could help support STEM-related program that North Division intends to incorporated into their curriculum, as part of our efforts to promote inclusivity in the tech industry. The Wisconsin Black Chamber of Commerce plans to present them this check, honoring these young students for their outstanding academic achievements.

We want to add that we are extremely proud of them as they took on an extra stack of studies alongside their daily classwork that they already have to work on. Especially, because we are aware of the stereotypes and doubts placed amongst them, as they attend a high school in one of the toughest neighborhoods in the city, located in the 53206 area code. We are happy to see them crush every obstacle placed upon them! Go Blue Devils”

Event Date: February 23rd, 2024

Time: 2:00pm

Location: North Division High school, 1011 W. Center St. Milwaukee, WI Home of the Blue Devils

Student Competition Winners: