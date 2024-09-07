Governor Tim Walz Campaigns at Milwaukee’s Laborfest

By Karen Stokes

Minnesota Governor Tim Walz celebrated Labor Day with the working people of Milwaukee at Laborfest 2024 held at Maier Festival Park on Monday. The annual event is to acknowledge the history and culture of the labor movement.

As a former union member, the Vice Presidential candidate pledged on Monday that he and Vice President Kamala Harris would lead an administration focused on prioritizing workers’ interests.

“If you want to attack me for standing up for collective bargaining, for fair wages, for safe working conditions, for health care and retirement, you roll the damn dice. I’ll take my chances on that,” Walz said.

Warm-up speakers included Gov. Tony Evers, U.S. Rep. Gwen Moore (D-Milwaukee) and U.S. Sen. Tammy Baldwin, who is running for reelection, worked to build enthusiasm for the Democratic ticket — a task that loud cheers from the crowd suggested didn’t require much effort.

Walz was introduced by Rich Kangas, vice president of Iron Workers Local 8 who said, “Walz is someone who will continue the historic effort to support unions and workers, because he knows when unions are strong, we are strong.”

“We have some of the best union leaders in the country here in Wisconsin and we’re better for it,” said Governor Evers.

Walz said that he had a responsibility not just to tell people what they’re against but also what they are for, “Lowering taxes “on working families” and making “corporations pay their fair share”; ensuring that Social Security and Medicare benefits aren’t cut; fighting for a national paid family and medical leave program along the lines of the one signed in Minnesota.” Labor Fest is an annual

Labor Day event sponsored by the Milwaukee County Labor Council. The event is a traditional Wisconsin venue for politicking in election years. President Obama, and President Joe Biden have both been keynote speakers at the festival.

En route from the Milwaukee airport to the event, vans at the back of the Walz motorcade were involved in a crash. The cause of the crash was not immediately clear, but there were minor injuries to some of the passengers in those vehicles.

“Some of my staff and members of the press that were traveling up with us were involved in a traffic accident on the way here today. We’ve spoken with the staff,” he told the crowd. “I’m relieved to say that with a few minor injuries, everybody’s going to be okay.”

Walz thanked the Secret Service and local first responders “for their quick reaction to help”.

The Governor was recently in Milwaukee for a rally with Vice President Kamala Harris at Fiserv Forum during the week of the Democratic National Convention. This is the third visit for Walz to the battleground state since the beginning of their campaign.

Walz’s running mate, Kamala Harris started the day in Detroit, later joining President Joe Biden for an appearance in Pittsburgh.