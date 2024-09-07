Milwaukee County Credible Messengers Program Delivers Results in Supporting Youth and Enhancing Public Safety

MILWAUKEE – Milwaukee County Executive David Crowley and the Department of Health and Human Services (DHHS) are highlighting the continued success of the Credible Messengers Program through the recently-released 2023 Impact Report. Since its inception in 2020, this innovative multi-disciplinary approach has made significant strides in improving public safety and supporting Milwaukee County youth involved in the justice system or referred by community partners through expanding mentorship, resources, and job opportunities.

“My administration is investing in efforts like Credible Messengers, as this program aligns with our vision to make Milwaukee the healthiest county in Wisconsin by achieving racial equity,” said County Executive Crowley. “By focusing our efforts upstream, we’re not only preventing youth from entering the criminal justice system, but also putting young people on a path to success and fostering a stronger, healthier community. This proactive approach demonstrates how strategic investments can yield significant benefits, creating lasting positive impacts for our youth, families, and neighborhoods.”

In 2023, the Credible Messengers Program served 130 youth, including 76 referrals from Milwaukee County Children, Youth, and Family Services (CYFS) and 54 from community partners. Outcomes have shown that 78% of those served in 2023 had no new offenses while involved with the program, consistent with the program’s pilot evaluation results in 2021. The outcomes were higher for non-justice involved youth referred by community partners, at 87% with no new offenses or system involvement.

“Since 2020, the Credible Messengers Program has made a tremendous impact on at-risk youth in Milwaukee. By providing crucial support and mentorship, this program transforms lives, strengthens families, and enhances community safety,” said Kelly Pethke, Children, Youth and Family Services Administrator at Milwaukee County DHHS. “This program highlights the powerful outcomes that result from dedicated community collaboration.”

The continued success of the Credible Messengers Program was expanded in 2023 with a team focused on girls, a housing navigator for youth and families in crisis, the Milwaukee County Trauma Response Team to provide mental health support, and additional behavioral health resources.

The program’s focus on transformative mentorship has been notably effective, with 66% of the youth receiving at least 26 weeks of mentoring—essential for positive outcomes according to research, delivering more than 2,000 combined hours of mentoring in 2023. The collaborative effort includes the Milwaukee Christian Center, Youth Advocate Program, GLOW414, Running Rebels, Westcare Wisconsin, and 414Life.

In 2024, Milwaukee County is expanding this effort with the addition of the Advance Peace Model, a leading evidence-based violence prevention effort for young people involved in firearm offenses by placing them in a high-touch, personalized peacemaker fellowship.

The success of the Credible Messengers Program underscores the value of community-based approaches in creating safer, more supportive environments for Milwaukee’s youth.

The full report is available HERE. More information on the Credible Messengers Program is available HERE.