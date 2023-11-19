EXCEPT WHERE INDICATED, THE OPINIONS EXPRESSED ON THIS PAGE ARE NOT NECESSARILY THOSE OF THE MADISON TIMES



Mid-Season NFL Awards By Charles Collier Rookie of The Year-C.J. Stroud. He is the overwhelming favorite to win ROY. He has thrown 15 Touchdowns for 2,662 yards, with 2 interceptions, thus far this year and has a passer rating of 101. He started the season with a NFL best 192 passes with no interceptions. In his week 10 performance Stroud threw one touchdown for 356 yards in 30-27 upset win over the Bengals. C.J. possesses maturity for his age, great decisionmaking skills and accuracy. He is the best rookie QB since the great Dan Marino. If he continues to progress, he will take the Texans deep into the play-offs in the next few years. Offensive Player of The Year-Christian McCaffrey. He just continues to put up numbers. McCaffrey is fast, quick and elusive. These qualities are instrumental in his success, and many NFL experts think he is the most complete back in the NFL. His big play ability make him a threat to score at any point in the game. He is the straw that stirs the 49er’s drink. This year he has rushed for 747 yards on 153 attempts for 9 touchdowns. If he continues to perform at a high level, he may just lead the 49ers to another Super Bowl. Defensive Rookie of The Year-Jalen Carter. The former University of Geogia defensive tackle is turning heads in the NFL with his dominate play on the field. Carter is one of the main reasons the Eagles are 8-1 and are favored to reach their second consecutive Super Bowl appearance. Defensive Player of The Year-Micah Parson. The 6’3” 245 pound line-backer dominates offensive linemen 100 pounds heavier than him. Parson is simply all of that. He is the best pass-rusher at the linebacker position since Lawrence Taylor. Offenses have to account for Parson on every play. He is one of the top athletes in NFL and the main reason the Dallas Cowboys are ranked in the top five defensively. Coach of The Year-Mike Tomlin. Tomlin’s coaching is one of the main reason’s Pittsburg is 6-3 and currently in second place in the AFC NORTH. Kenny Pickett the Steeler’s stating QB has been inconsistent. Mike Tomlin is the definition of consistency. He has coached 17 years and has led the Steelers to ten playoff appearances, seven division, three AFC Championship Games, two Super Bowl appearances and one Super Bowl title. Tomlin has never had a losing season. Tomlin is one of the best coaches in the NFL and deserves to be ‘Coach of The Year!” Most Valuable Person-JALEN HURTS. Hurts is the best QB on the best team in the NFL. He and AJ Brown form one of the most feared duos in The NFL today. Jalen has thrown 15 Touchdowns for 2,347 yards and has a 97.0 passing rating this year. Share this:

