Marques Johnson Should be in the Basketball Hall of Fame

By Charles D. Collier

It’s a travesty of justice that Marques Johnson is not in the Basketball Hall of Fame. It is a surprise to most people who witnessed Johnson’s illustrious career that he is not in the HOF. Marques excelled at every level and is one of only ten players to have their number retired at UCLA.

In the 1976-77 season he was the Naismith College Player of the Year, he averaged 21.4 points, 11.1 rebounds, 2.0 assists; leading UCLA to a sweet 16 appearance. In 1996 the UCLA Bruins retired Johnson’s number 54 jersey.

In 1977 Johnson was drafted in the first round. He was the 3rd pick overall. His NBA playing career lasted 12 years, he was a five-time NBA All-Star, was named All-NBA First Team in 1979 and All-NBA second team in 1980 and 1981. His career scoring average was better than Chris Mullin, Mitch Richmond and Bill Walton. All three players are in the HOF. Marques Johnson’s statistics warrant that he be inducted into the Basketball Hall of Fame.

Marques Johnson is not in the HOF, based on poor lifestyle decisions off the court. A lot of people have made poor lifestyle decisions and deserve a second chance, Johnson is no different. Marques Johnson has seemed to take everything in stride and doesn’t harbor any resentments. He realizes resentments destroy the soul. Marques believes in the process and has detached himself from the outcome, “Chop Wood Carry Water.”

Marques Johnson has moved on with his life, and is a sports analyst for the Milwaukee Bucks. He is intelligent, knowledgeable and has a sense of humor. I opine, an HOF induction will not validate or make his career complete, however; it’s long overdue and would be well deserved. I look forward to the day when the sportswriters vote Johnson into the Basketball Hall of Fame and he is acknowledged for being one of the NBA greats.