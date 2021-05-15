Lasry Campaign Becomes First Wisconsin Campaign to Unionize

By Milwaukee Courier Staff

Earlier this week, Democratic U.S. Senate candidate Alex Lasry announced that his campaign staff will be unionizing with the International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers (IBEW) Local 494.

In taking this action, the Lasry campaign became the first campaign staff to unionize in Wisconsin’s history.

“I am proud that our campaign staff has chosen to organize,” Lasry said. “I have repeatedly said that every worker should have the right to join a union and that employers should welcome the benefits that a skilled unionized workforce brings to every workplace. This once again shows that progressive values and good business practices go hand in hand.”

According to the campaign, the staff unanimously signed cards with the IBEW, and the campaign’s management recognized the union by signing a neutrality agreement with IBEW Local 494.

IBEW 494’s President Dean Warsh praised Lasry and his campaign while also calling on the other U.S. Senate candidates to follow Lasry’s example, saying, “This was exactly how a workplace organizing effort should go. Once again, Alex walked the walk, immediately recognizing the signed cards and agreeing to neutrality. Alex did the same when we worked with him on the construction of Fiserv Forum and the Deer District. This is something that every responsible employer should do and I urge every other candidate in this race to follow his lead.”

Warsh cited Lasry’s work on Fiserv Forum and the Deer District where Lasry led the workforce development efforts that required 40% of workers on the project to consist of people underemployed or unemployed for the previous five years and at least 25% of service contracts to be awarded to minority and/or disadvantaged businesses. Under Lasry’s leadership, the Bucks surpassed these goals.

“IBEW is thrilled to represent the workers of Lasry for Wisconsin,” Warsh continued. “We share Alex’s commitment to sustainable, progressive change in our state and in our country and couldn’t be more proud to be representing the workers on his campaign.”

There has been no word from the other candidates in the race, State Treasurer Sarah Godlewski, Outagamie County Executive Tom Nelson and Dr Gillian Battino, on if their campaign staffs plan to unionize or not.

The Democratic Primary Election for the Senate race is Tuesday, Aug. 9, 2022. Should he choose to run for re-election, the winner of this primary will face off against incumbent Republican Sen. Ron Johnson in November. The Senate race in Wisconsin is widely expected to be one of the most competitive Senate races in the country in 2022 and a crucial race in deciding control of the Senate Majority.