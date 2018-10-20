Kathleen Sebelius Former Secretary of Health and Human Services Joined Tony Evers and Mandela Barnes at Health Care Event

By Nyesha Stone

Imagine waking up one day and you’re sick, sicker than you’ve ever been in your life. But you think to yourself, it’s going to be okay. You have health insurance, and because with that insurance, you’re able to see a doctor, receive a diagnosis and get treatment. Although, you’ve received treatment the condition can’t be cured, so when it comes time to re-apply for your insurance you’ve been denied because you have a pre-existing condition. What did you do?

This is the question many people will face if the Affordable Care Act (ACA) is voted out, and it’s why Tony Evers and Mandela Barnes joined Kathlen Sebelius, former Kansas Governor and Secretary of Health and Human Services, to speak about health care at their Democratic office at 1801 N. Dr. MLK Jr. Dr.

Business owner of 19 years, Denise Patton had a lot to say about her experience with health care. Patton was denied insurance because of pre-existing condition. Her only solution was to pay over a $100 more than what she paid before ACA in order to receive it. At first, Patton went without insurance, but eventually she needed the care.

Patton has a condition called angioedema, which causes hives under the skin. Patton said she was paying $800 alone in health care payments, until ACA.

“Without the protection [of the ACA] people like me, it would be harder to get insurance,” she said.

She then continued to state how disappointed she is in Gov. Scott Walker.

“I feel betrayed,” she said.

Barnes piggybacked off of Patton and continued on the Walker train.

“[Walker] spent his tenure as governor fighting against the provisions of ACA,” said Barnes.

Barnes noted he doesn’t understand why Walker would continue down this path.

Economists have debunked the notion that expanding our health care would have a negative impact on the economy, Barnes said. Expanding health care is “the moral [and] economic thing to do,” he said.

Sebelius immediately brought U.S. Senate Tammy Baldwin to the conversation. She stated how proud Wisconsin should be to have a woman like Baldwin representing us.

The point of insurance is to be covered for when something happens, yet when it comes to your health, they’re betting on you to not get sick because if you do, then you’re off their plan or have to pay higher premiums.

“You’re expected to not get sick,” said Sebelius. “It’s like buying a toaster and promising to never use it.”

She said there are people right now working to get rid of the ACA and how it’s time to make a difference.

“I can’t imagine a better time to make a change,” she said.