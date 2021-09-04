Jehovah’s Witnesses Release New Feature Drama

A new feature Bible drama based on the life of Daniel, an outstanding prophet of God, was released.

How can faith be built based on evidence? How can faith be maintained despite challenges? And how can faith keep us strong?

The drama featured during Jehovah’s Witnesses’ 2021 convention entitled “Powerful by Faith!” answers these questions.

The film depicts how Daniel’s faith was a source of strength despite changing circumstances in youth and continuous challenges in adulthood and old age.

Milwaukee resident Myron Smith has been attending conventions of Jehovah’s Witnesses since 1974. Seeing stories in the Bible reenacted is a highlight for him each year.

“Watching the Bible dramas is special because it’s like the characters come alive. We see what they may have felt,” Smith expressed.

Latasha Fulsom, also from Milwaukee, agreed. “It helps me to visualize what I read from the Bible even more,” she said.

This year’s feature film about Daniel reminded Fulsom of the importance of prayer and determination when encountering obstacles in life. “Daniel didn’t let anyone or anything get in the way of his worship,” she explained.

Both Smith and Fulsom noted that the accuracy of details portrayed in the film and the quality of production made a strong impression. “The audio, camera work, and visual effects were very well done, and the wardrobe was accurate for Bible times,” Fulsom observed.

“It was amazing!” summed up Smith.

The drama was released in two parts and is available to download or stream for free at https://www.jw.org/en/library/videos/daniel-lifetime-of-faith.