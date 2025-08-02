Inaugural Audaxity Bike Ride to Accelerate Cancer Research Set for August 17 at American Family Field

More than 800 participants and over 100 teams have committed the community-led fundraiser

Milwaukee –The Medical College of Wisconsin (MCW) Cancer Center’s inaugural Audaxity bike ride is uniting researchers, cancer patients and survivors, doctors, families, and the entire community in a bold mission to end cancer. Set for Sunday, August 17, 2025, at American Family Field, the event has already galvanized more than 800 participants and over 100 teams from across Wisconsin and beyond. Momentum has been building for months through grassroots fundraising, community events, and a shared commitment to accelerate lifesaving cancer research.

Local businesses, community groups, and individuals are rallying behind the movement. Since the ride was announced in January, Audaxity has inspired everyday people to lead extraordinary fundraising efforts, driven by the fact that 100% of the funds raised will go directly to advancing groundbreaking research happening at the MCW Cancer Center. Across the state, teams have hosted bake sales, dunk tanks, food truck fundraisers, cocktail events, and even baseball game takeovers. These collective efforts reflect how all people can be part of the mission to eradicate cancer in Wisconsin and across the nation.

“Every day, our researchers are racing against time to deliver solutions that transform lives,” said Gustavo Leone, PhD, director of the Medical College of Wisconsin Cancer Center. “Cancer is relentless, but so are we–we’re determined to drive discoveries that change its trajectory and create a future where this disease is no longer in control. Audaxity is an inspiring example of how a united community can amplify that work.”

Cancer remains one of the leading causes of death in Wisconsin–overall incidence and mortality rates are above the national average and persistent disparities in care and outcomes exist among underserved populations. According to the National Cancer Institute, the Black and American Indian/Alaska Native populations in Wisconsin continue to experience higher cancer incidence and mortality rates than the White Non-Hispanic population, often due to limited access to care and later-stage diagnoses.

The MCW Cancer Center is addressing these challenges head-on, pioneering innovative research that is reshaping how cancer is detected, diagnosed, and treated. By participating in Audaxity–whether riding, volunteering, or fundraising–supporters are helping drive cancer research discoveries that can save lives.

“We are excited to join the fight to end cancer, right here in Wisconsin,” said Andy Harmening, president and CEO of Associated Bank, Audaxity’s founding sponsor. “This event is a testament to what can be accomplished together to directly impact our friends, families, and local communities.”

For participants like Nelson Williams, CEO of Briohn Building and volunteer co-chair of Audaxity, the ride is not just about the miles, it is about making a difference for the people he loves.

“Knowing that every dollar raised goes directly to cancer research inspires me to ride and build a team of friends, family, and colleagues to join me,” Williams said. “I can’t wait to see our roads packed with riders, volunteers, and supporters as we take on this challenge together.”

Open to people of all ages and abilities, Audaxity offers courses for riders at every level, including a family-friendly 6-mile Cruiser Ride. There is also a 25-mile City Loop Ride, 50-mile Challenge Ride, and 100-mile Century Ride for experienced cyclists. Additionally, the event welcomes virtual participants, volunteers, and fundraisers, ensuring everyone can contribute to this important cause. Every donation to Audaxity directly supports lifesaving discoveries that benefit patients and families right here in Wisconsin–and beyond. This is made possible by sponsors such as Associated Bank, Zizzo Group Engagement Marketing, BRIOHN Building Corporation, Bristol-Myers Squibb, Husco, Pfizer, CG Schmidt, M3 Insurance Foundation, Fiserv, and many more local businesses.

Participants can sign up as individuals or teams. Each has a fundraising page that accepts donations. To get involved:

• Register: Be part of the movement and pedal with a purpose to accelerate cancer breakthroughs.

• Donate: Give to a rider or team; 100% of your donation fuels lifesaving research.

• Volunteer: Opportunities available for all skill levels.

• Cheer: All are invited to celebrate along the course and at American Family Field.

For more information on registration, routes, schedules, and how to get involved, visit audaxity.org.

About the Medical College of Wisconsin

With a history dating back to 1893, the Medical College of Wisconsin is dedicated to leadership and excellence in education, patient care, research and community engagement. More than 1,600 students are enrolled in MCW’s medical, graduate and pharmacy schools at campuses in Milwaukee, Green Bay and Central Wisconsin. MCW’s School of Pharmacy opened in 2017. A major national research center, MCW ranks in the top 1% of U.S. research institutions (National Science Foundation), is the largest research institution in the Milwaukee metro area and is the largest private research institution in Wisconsin. Annually, our faculty direct or collaborate on more than 3,800 research studies, including clinical trials. In the last 10 years, MCW faculty have received nearly $2 billion in external support for research, teaching, training and related purposes. Additionally, our more than 1,800 physicians provide care in virtually every specialty of medicine, annually fulfilling more than 4.8 million patient visits.