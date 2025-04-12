The Madison Times

The Paper That's More Than Black and White

Sponsor-A-Racer: Help Us Send Sliders to American Super Camp

At BikerFest Mke, we’re committed to providing our Sliders with the tools they need to excel in motorsports. Twice a year, we send each of our Sliders to American Super Camp—a premier motorcycle technique school where they’ll learn the skills and discipline needed to slide like a pro.

For $1,500 per racer, your donation will cover the cost of their Supercamp tuition, travel, food, lodging, and administrative expenses for a full weekend of intense, hands-on learning. This opportunity gives the Sliders the knowledge and confidence to hit the track running and continue their growth as riders.

By supporting this fundraiser, you’re directly investing in the future of these young racers, helping them build their skills and pursue their passion for motorsports. Your donation will make a lasting impact, providing them with the education they need to compete at a higher level and to succeed in life both on and off the track.

Join us in empowering the next generation of riders—Sponsor-a-Racer today!

Donate Here Now: https://donorbox.org/sponsor-a-racer

Editorials

Karma Chavez
Amanda Zhang
Julianne Malveaux
Benjamin Chavis
George Curry

Journalists

Jacklin Bolduan
Brianna Rae
Aarushi Agni
Rob Franklin
Claire Miller

Topics

Brown Girl Green $
Young Gifted & Black
Universally Speaking
Ask Progress
Civil Rights

Topics

Police Shooting
Police Brutality
Black Lives Matter
NAACP
Racism

Politicians

Barack Obama
Hillary Clinton
Gwen Moore
Paul Soglin
Scott Walker

Contact Us

Phone:
414-449-4860