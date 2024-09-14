From Vision to Victory: Amplifying Black Voices

Say Something Real

Congressional Black Caucus Annual Public Policy Convening

By Michelle Bryant

Anyone working in politics, civic engagement, or an advocacy role will tell you, if they are honest, that they get tired. The fields, while rewarding, are demanding, draining, and at times depressing. It’s like constantly “swimming upstream”, understanding that the path to taking your vision to victory, is often difficult. But, if you stop swimming, you drown. The constituents, people and communities that depend on you, can go under too. So, you look around for your buoy, life preserver, or scream for help! Over the years, I have found a lifeline in the Congressional Black Caucus’ Annual Public Policy Convening.

This Legislative focuses on issues impacting African Americans and the global Black community. It is a unique platform where thought leaders, legislators, influencers, and concerned citizens converge to discuss and address critical issues, forge partnerships, and promote the political, economic, and social advancement of Black communities. More importantly, it is where I come to get re-energized, reminded, and recommitted to the work of serving my people.

Some of the more than 100 activities/workshops include: AI and How It Can Be Leveraged by Small Businesses, Black Women’s’ Roundtable: Black Women Owning Our Power in 2024 and Beyond!, Prescription for Change: The Intersection of Aging, Health Equity, and Federal Policy, and The Price of Politics: Dark Money’s Impact on Black Electoral Power. Every session is designed and intended to give conference-goers what they need to amplify Black voices, in every space imaginable.

Attendees, from around the nation and globe, converge on Washington, D.C. every September. We sit shoulder to shoulder to learn, listen, and strategize. In identifying the problems, we participate in thought-provoking discussions and workshops led by industry experts and policymakers on key issues such as healthcare, education, economic empowerment, and social justice. We can network and connect with influential leaders, activists, and professionals who are shaping the future of policy and advocacy for Black communities. And there’s the uplift of culture, Black business, and the arts.

I have met the family of Uncle Nearest, Inc., which is one of the fastest-growing Black-owned spirit companies, of all time. Moving through the exhibit hall, I have engaged Black artists, authors, clothiers, and business owners of every type. I marveled at exhibits that showcase innovative products, services, and initiatives all designed to enable and elevate the Black community. Each year, I have previewed major African-American films before release and sat through panels of renowned actors and directors. But, it doesn’t stop there!

The conference also boasts inspiring cultural events, award ceremonies, and entertainment that celebrate the richness and diversity of Black culture. The CBC Spouses and Community Health Fair, which occurs during the conference, services more than 300 low-income and unhoused men and women of Washington, D.C. Whether The Annual Phoenix Award Dinner, which features Vice President Kamala Harris, or the Donald M. Payne, Sr. Foreign Policy Fellowship Cruise, Gospel Extravaganza, or The Sojourner Truth Women’s Leadership Reception, there is something for everyone. For me….it’s air.