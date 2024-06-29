First The 10 Commandments, Now the Bible

Say Something Real

The Slippery Slope is Now a Hole

By Michelle Bryant

Last week, we learned that a copy of the 10 Commandments was ordered to be hung in Louisiana public schools across the state. Enacted by the Republican-controlled legislature, the law requires very specific wording that must be used. Classrooms must use a version of the Commandments observed by Protestants. It should be noted, that different religious denominations have varying preferences about the wording of the 10 Commandments used in their faith.

At the time, I listened to friends, family, and community members debate the virtues, intent, and spirit of the legislation. Overwhelmingly, in my narrow engagements on the issue, those who weighed in agreed with placing the 10 Commandments in classrooms. I argued that the legislation was a Pandora’s Box, a slippery slope, a bad idea, went against a separation of church and state, and elevated one religion over others. My arguments did little to change their perceptions. I told them to “just wait and see” and that Republicans would not stop there. Today, I take no joy in saying “I told you so”.

In the last few days, Oklahoma strapped on their skis and headed downhill. When they reached the bottom, there was a mandate that the Bible be taught in their public schools. Under the guise of the bible being classified as a foundational historical text, the state’s Superintendent announced that every public classroom would be required to have a Bible. The official dug through the statues and found something that he believes will survive an inevitable challenge in the courts.

Superintendent Ryan Walters ordered teachers to incorporate the Bible into their classroom lessons. In doing so, he said “The Bible is an indispensable historical and cultural touchstone” He further said “Without basic knowledge of it, Oklahoma students are unable to properly contextualize the foundation of our nation which is why Oklahoma educational standards provide for its instruction. This is not merely an educational directive but a crucial step in ensuring our students grasp the core values and historical context of our country.” We are not talking about historical context; we are talking about Christianity being pushed in public schools.

Is this headed to the courts? Of course, it is. The precedent indicates that the implementation of this mandate will be stopped and should be found unconstitutional. However, the current conservative justices on the U.S. Supreme Court are a creepy wild card. Pattern and practice have just not meant much to these folks. Historically, we’ve maintained the line on promoting religion in public education. These activist conservative justices have proven they will blur or remove the boundaries altogether. The interpretation of the Constitution, under their tenure, is a crap shoot.

We have to be cautious about what we are willing to accept, excuse, or cede in the name of addressing societal ills and morally questionable behavior. We are not a nation of one religion, one philosophy, or even one God, no matter what the Pledge of Allegiance says. Neither the 10 Commandments nor the Bible belong in public schools.