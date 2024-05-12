Emotional Concussions: Running from Insanity

Kweku’s Korner

By Kweku Akyirefi Amoasi

Insanity is defined as the state of being seriously mentally ill. In a more laypeople’s account, insanity is defined as doing the same thing over and over again and expecting different results. The average person’s body is remarkably resilient. For example, if we encounter a traumatic brain injury (TBI), such as, a hit to the head with a bat. This can be fatal in some cases; however, in some cases, not only can a person survive, but they can recover. The plasticity of the brain is remarkable. How the brain can rewire itself to perform at the same level or near the same level is part of the miraculous nature of the human body.

I understand physical concussions. For example, I have witnessed football players hit each other until one player cannot remember his name, the date, or the city he is currently in at the moment. I have witnessed boxers hit each other, where one boxer is so concussed he is unable to stand back up to his feet. I have witnessed extreme game skateboarders flip 720 degrees and land on their head where they remain motionless for minutes in need of immediate emergency services. Family, two things always amaze me: 1) The athlete has a miraculous recovery and presents as though nothing happened and 2) they cannot wait to return to the sport they love. At this point some people applaud them for their gladiator spirit; where others, especially their loved ones, attempt to persuade them to leave the sport they love for the sake of their health.

The movie “Concussion” starring Will Smith, brought the issue of Chronic Traumatic Encephalopathy (CTE) to the mainstream. CTE can only be diagnosed postmortem; however, we can see some of the signs before death. Continuous concussions and insults to the brain have known sequelae such as, but not limited to mild memory loss, headaches, speech impediments, irritable moods with violent eruptions (verbal and physical).

We can understand physical concussions, but what about emotional concussions? How does an emotional concussion present itself? We define it as any emotional insult to your brain, a non-contact injury. These insults can be external or internal dialogue. It can be the bullying behavior of a boss, spouse, or parent. It can be the toxic news you watch on television that overwhelms us with stories about the ugliest nature of humankind. It can even be the very hurtful words we tell ourselves when we direct that hate speech inward. Sadly, emotional concussions do not have the immediate outward impact of physical TBI’s, however, they do create the same long term results described above.

Remember, the plasticity of the brain can only work if after the insult occurs, the brain receives proper rest and protection from successive injuries. Just as an athlete needs to rest and recover, so do we as human beings from emotional concussions. If you remain in the same toxic environment that delivers insult after insult, then this is the recipe to drive yourself insane. What changes do you need to make to not run yourself insane, beloved?