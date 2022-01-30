ECE Appoints a Published Author and a Geosciences Professor to Its Board of Directors

New members lend expertise in international student mobility research and economic development

Educational Credential Evaluators, Inc. (ECE®), a nonprofit organization that evaluates foreign educational credentials, recently appointed two new members to its board of directors for the 2022-2024 term.

Rajika Bhandari, Ph.D., founder of Rajika Bhandari Advisors will serve on the board’s Renewal Committee. Bhandari’s core expertise is in international student mobility research, data-driven insights and evidence-based research. She recently published “America Calling: A Foreign Student in a Country of Possibility,” a personal story of her international student and immigrant voice.

Kavita Pandit, Ph.D. senior advisor to the Provost and Professor of Geosciences, Georgia State University will serve on the board’s Committee for Governance and Finance. Pandit’s expertise is in higher education, academic affairs, migration and economic development.

“The appropriate recognition of educational credentials earned by people who have crossed borders is more important now than ever before,” said Margit Schatzman, ECE® president. “Immigrants bring knowledge and skills to their new homes, and those educated abroad return to home countries to build for the future. They hold the keys to solving our world’s greatest challenges – from health care capacity to climate change. Kavita and Rajika bring to our board of directors professional knowledge and personal experience that will help our organization ensure that those educated around the globe are empowered to find personal satisfaction and contribute to the public good.”

As a voluntary group comprised of professionals with extensive experience in higher education, strong business acumen, international education, student mobility and data analysis, board members play a critical role in ECE’s charitable and global education initiatives. Board members typically serve a three-year term and may serve up to six consecutive years.

To learn more visit www.ece.org/ECE/About/Board-of-Directors.

About Educational Credential Evaluators

Educational Credential Evaluators, Inc. (ECE) is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit located in Milwaukee. Founded in 1980, ECE evaluates foreign educational credentials of individuals for the purposes of studying or working in the U.S. and studying in Canada. ECE® reports give individuals from other countries the recognition they deserve for education completed in their home countries and give higher education institutions, employers, healthcare organizations, and licensing boards confidence that educational equivalencies between countries are accurate. ECE’s mission is to promote the betterment of individuals’ lives and society by ensuring that educational qualifications are fairly and accurately recognized across borders. Launched in 2016, ECE® Aid is a charitable initiative developed to provide free evaluation reports for vulnerable and displaced populations. In addition to providing reports, ECE® team members provide ongoing training and support to the international education community.