Deny, Delay, or Defer

Kweku’s Korner

By Dr. Kweku Akyirefi Amoasi

Have you ever seen two people who were about to fight, and they did everything but fight? I mean, they took off their jackets. They traded verbal jabs. They postured and got in a fighting stance, but when it came down to it, they were praying someone would hold them back to save face while avoiding the fight.

Question, beloved? How many fights are you running from? Most people are ill-equipped to fight against Decisions, Dragons, Demons & Devils, and Death.

Decisions:

While we can clearly see the two people afraid to fight, how many can look into the mirror and say there is no decision that we have not run from? We can deny that a decision needs to be made. We can delay addressing or making the decision. We can defer to someone else to make it because it is too difficult for us to contemplate and execute. These indecisive actions only delay the inevitable and postpone forward motion.

Dragons:

A dragon is often considered to be a horrific beast. Something mystical. The last obstacle in a proverbial labyrinth. This dragon is in the way of us finishing something we are so close to finishing. We all have that one project that is almost completed, but some level of fear paralyzes us and compels us to delay completing our journey.

Demons & Devils

This is the essence of our stumbles. Not a man in a red suit with a pitchfork or a legion of fallen angels, but the demons of our past that haunt us. It could be something that happened to us or something we did. The devil in our lives is that vice that continues to block our blessings and take us away from our inner excellence. We can live in denial, or we can confront these foes that consistently cause us to kowtow and crumble.

Death:

Death is a formidable foe because it is inevitable. With no respect for age, gender, nationality, or race. Death is coming. I think part of the reason most people avoid algebra is that you have to solve for the unknown variable. The dreaded “X.” Death presents an unknown, even in our faith. Do we reincarnate? Do we ascend to heaven or hell? Do we just die and that’s it? Are we not in denial when we first hear about the death of a loved one? Do we not delay in making the proactive arrangements for ourselves? When we die without arrangements, have we not deferred our final decision to another?

Conclusion: Destroy

How do we overcome these obstacles that compel us to act in a cowardly manner? We destroy them with a dedicated discipline.

A warrior trains daily to destroy these enemies. Decisions cannot be made haphazardly, nor can they be made with hesitation. If our goal is victory, we must act decisively at the exact moment.

We must destroy myths.

Did you know that Dragons are also considered good luck and a source of strength? So, our dragons are the proverbial two-edged sword. Which side do you prefer?

Demons and Devils are like Goliath, the giant. They make most quiver, but the fearless warrior, armed with confidence and knowledge, can destroy the seemingly unconquerable.

And, for death.

A warrior understands death is coming but understands greater how we live is what leaves our legacy. Death is an unknown variable, so I will not run to it, but, just like algebra, I know I can solve for the unknown. Therefore, I respect death but will not fear it. Beloved, when we fear nothing, we become the most dangerous version of ourselves.