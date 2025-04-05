DEI’s Toll on HBCU’s

Say Something Real

Balancing the Impact of Trump’s DEI Policies on Black Colleges Campuses

By Michelle Bryant

Recently, I had the privilege of chaperoning a group of Milwaukee County high school students on an educational tour of 10 Historically Black Colleges and Universities, across Washington, D.C., Maryland, Virginia, and Pennsylvania. This trip was not only an eye-opening experience for the students but also for me, as I observed the state of these campuses—both their successes and challenges. From thriving academic environments to the visible impact of recent Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion (DEI) policy changes, the journey left me inspired but also deeply concerned.

The first thing that struck me during our visits was the vibrancy and energy of these campuses. Possessing deeply significant relevance to our very existence as Black people, these institutions were alive with activity. The students we encountered were engaged, ambitious, and determined to make the most of their opportunities. And yes, we met fellow Wisconsinites attending these schools along the way. They were representing us well! Faculty and administrators stood out as passionate advocates for student success, working tirelessly to ensure that every individual had access to the resources and support needed to excel. I watched our students take it all in. Chest stuck out; I was proud of what they were seeing.

There were an impressive number of campus improvements and new facilities. From state-of-the-art science buildings to modern residence halls, these institutions were clearly investing in their infrastructure. These upgrades not only enhance the educational experience but demonstrate a commitment to staying competitive in an ever-evolving academic landscape. However, moving across every campus, I noticed an elephant following us across every yard. Where were the Black men?

Transversely, Black male enrollment hovered at less than 30% at each school on our tour. While this is a complex issue, deserving of a deeper dive, it’s impossible to ignore the implications. This disparity highlights systemic barriers that continue to limit access to higher education for Black men and underscores the urgent need for targeted interventions. Attacks on DEI only compounded this issue.

The tangible impact of Donald Trump’s and Republicans’ attacks on DEI initiatives was everywhere. Racially and politically mttivated policy changes have disrupted campus life in ways that were hard to ignore. Companies, corporations, and even government contractors have scaled back or canceled grant programs, internships, scholarships, and donations that once supported these institutions and their students. For example, some campuses had programs that provided incoming freshmen with laptops or computers—programs that have now been discontinued due to funding cuts.

This trip reinforced the importance of HBCUs in shaping future leaders, while also exposing the challenges they face, in a shifting political and financial landscape. As we returned to Milwaukee, I couldn’t help but reflect on the resilience of these institutions and their students. They are a testament to the power of education and community, but they also reminded me of how hard African Americans have fought to be educated in this country. From addressing Black male enrollment to countering the effects of DEI rollbacks, the challenges are many. However, I know that we emanate from ancestors that found workarounds, strategies, and the will, to be free – breaking physical and mental shackles. I think I needed that trip more than our students…..to be reminded….. we’ve fought tougher battles and won.