DC Native and Frontier Development & Hospitality Group’s CEO Evens Charles Debuts Hyatt House Hotel in Downtown DC’s Shaw Neighborhood

Click to email a link to a friend (Opens in new window)

A full-circle moment for the DC-born real estate developer as his firm debuts a 184-room extended-stay hotel steps from the Convention Center

By Jason Roberts

Frontier Development & Hospitality Group LLC, led by Washington, D.C. native Evens Charles, has officially opened the Hyatt House Washington DC Downtown Convention Center — a modern, 184-room extended-stay hotel in the culturally rich Shaw neighborhood. Managed by Donohoe Hospitality Services, the property sits just two blocks from the Walter E. Washington Convention Center and brings apartment-style accommodations and vibrant community-oriented amenities to one of D.C.’s most dynamic neighborhoods.

For Charles, this milestone is deeply personal. Born in Columbia Heights and raised in Petworth in the 1980s and 1990s, he now returns to his hometown as a leading developer, shaping the city’s future through intentional, community-rooted hospitality projects. “DC raised me. Now I’m raising the city back,” said Charles. “This project reflects our commitment to investing in communities that embody culture, creativity, and forward momentum.”

The new Hyatt House property is more than just another hotel — it’s a model for what modern hospitality can look like when it honors the cultural fabric of a city. The hotel features apartment-style suites with full kitchens and separate living areas, a 24/7 fitness center, complimentary breakfast bar, lobby bar, and collaborative communal spaces.

Later this fall, Frontier will also debut “REALM”, an all-weather rooftop bar and lounge adjacent to the hotel. With 157 seats and breathtaking 360-degree views of the Washington, D.C. skyline, REALM is expected to be one of the city’s most exciting new destinations for locals and travelers alike.

Charles explains the broader vision:

“At Frontier, we take traditional hospitality assets in high-demand urban areas and layer in amenities that bring cultural vibrancy for multiple generations — from millennials to the seasoned business traveler.”

Charles is a proud product of the Marion Barry Summer Youth Employment Program (SYEP). As a teen, he worked at the 3rd District Police Station, finding mentorship and structure. From the #6 Metropolitan Police Boys & Girls Club to Archbishop Carroll High School, to Temple University, football became his foundation and springboard.

Despite building a national portfolio, Charles spent nearly a decade pursuing a project in his hometown. Now, after years of persistence, he is finally building in the city that built him — a major moment of reclamation and legacy-building.

“This isn’t just about business,” said Charles. “It’s about ownership, visibility, and leaving something for the next generation — including my daughter — that reflects the best of where we come from.”

A DC-Born Leadership Team Driving the Vision

The success of this project is also due to the deeply rooted, all-local leadership team behind it:

Evens Charles , Founder & CEO – Born and raised in D.C.; Archbishop Carroll High School alum

, Founder & CEO – Born and raised in D.C.; Archbishop Carroll High School alum Thomas Penny , President, Donohoe Hospitality Services, Hotel Operations Partner – Native Washingtonian, raised in the Shaw neighborhood, Hospitality veteran with decades of experience in the local market

, President, Donohoe Hospitality Services, Hotel Operations Partner – Native Washingtonian, raised in the Shaw neighborhood, Hospitality veteran with decades of experience in the local market Donte Johnson, General Manager – Native Washingtonian; raised in the Shaw neighborhood, Banneker High School graduate

Their shared experience, cultural fluency, and commitment to excellence make Frontier Development unlike any outside investor group in the region.