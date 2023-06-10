County Executive David Crowley Statement on Historic Local Revenue Reform Deal

Crowley and MoveForwardMKE Coalition Lobbied Since 2020 for additional revenue to avoid devastating fiscal cliff

MILWAUKEE, WI – On June 8th, Governor Tony Evers, Senate Majority Leader Devin LeMahieu, and Assembly Speaker Robin Vos announced a bipartisan deal to increase shared revenue for communities across the state and provide Milwaukee County a revenue generation tool to address its unique financial challenges that threaten the continuation of critical public services. The following is the statement of Milwaukee County Executive David Crowley on the historic local revenue reform deal:

“There is too much at stake for Milwaukee County’s future, and the future of our entire state, to keep kicking this can down the road. The time is now to address local revenues and give communities across Wisconsin the resources they need to keep their constituents healthy and safe.

“Milwaukee County has unique financial challenges that other communities across the state don’t have in terms of scale, cost, or impact across the state. I am grateful for the Governor and leadership in both the Senate and Assembly for learning about our challenges, understanding the devastating impact that would have our residents, and working diligently with Milwaukee County to identify tools to address them.

“When you work on a bill as historic and far-reaching as this one not everyone will get everything on their wish list. Nevertheless, this deal helps our organization avoid the single biggest threat to achieving its goals and sets our region up for long-term success.

“Anyone who wants to see Milwaukee County avoid the reported service cuts or staff reductions and continue its journey to achieve race and health equity should support this deal.”