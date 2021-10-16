County Executive Crowley Applauds Gov. Evers’ $45 Million Investment in Safer Communities and Violence Prevention

On Oct. 13, Gov. Tony Evers announced a $45 million investment in safer communities throughout Wisconsin. Under the governor’s plan $25 million will be invested in violence prevention efforts and the remaining $20 million will be allocated to support victim services. The news comes as community groups and county leaders have spoken up on the need to fund services that engage area residents and mitigate violent confrontations before they start. Milwaukee County Executive David Crowley released the following statement applauding the plan announced by Evers:

“Thank you to Gov. Evers for heeding the call from community leaders to make substantial investments in programs that will make neighborhoods in our region safer and healthier. These funds are an opportunity to help advance violence prevention programs that use a public health framework and follow the data to make smart decisions to keep residents safe.”

“I am grateful that the governor shares our vision of taking a public health approach to violence prevention. We know that residents are the healthiest and the safest in communities where everyone’s needs are met. That’s why Milwaukee County is committed to doing its part to combat this public health crisis by moving resources upstream to address the root cause of violent crime.”

“The 2022 Recommended Milwaukee County Budget released earlier this month, prioritizes funds to sustain the Credible Messenger Program. The program launched this summer and pairs youth with mentors with similar lived experience. Program mentors are available 24 hours a day to help them navigate challenges they face each day and avoid making poor decisions.”

“Upstream investments to improve health outcomes also apply to the social conditions that we know contribute to an individual’s health and safety. The proposed budget also funds a position to help individuals in our care find housing once they’ve transitioned from the Milwaukee County House of Correction. It also continues the new Right to Counsel Milwaukee program to provide free legal representation to low-income households facing eviction.”

“Our vision at Milwaukee County is to achieve racial equity, and by doing so become the healthiest county in the state. I applaud the governor for continuing to support our vision with mission aligned programs and investments in Milwaukee County. I look forward to more opportunities to work with all of our partners to prevent crime before it happens and improve the quality of life for all our residents.