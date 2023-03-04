Concert Not to Be Missed

On March 11th the Unity Music Festival will play its final benefit concert of the year. This concert will be performed by one of the best female vocalists in the county along with the Pete Ellman Big Band. They are one of the country’s best 18-piece big bands. This live performance will showcase the works of Aretha Franklin and Etta James.

Jon Bolker, the current Chairman of the Unity Music Festival said, “I saved the best concert for last. I have put together one of best big bands in the world along with one of the best Aretha Franklin vocalists in the country. Throughout Pete’s career, he has performed with Aretha Franklin, Wayne Newton and Lynyrd Skynyrd, while members of his band have performed with Ray Charles, Quincy Jones, Count Basie, Harry Connick Jr. and many more. Brooke Reams has been the headline act for the last decade for Chicago’s main fireworks display on Navy Pier. I can guarantee everyone will be blown away by the level of talent and I am confident this will be one of the best concerts people will attend in their lifetime!”

This live performance is a fundraiser for the Sheboygan County Cancer Care Fund. Bolker said, “After losing my mother very early in my childhood at 43 years of age and my sister at 35 years, I deeply understand how devastating a cancer diagnosis can be. Most people when diagnosed never think it will happen to them and usually don’t know where to turn.”

The Sheboygan County Cancer Care Fund is a very special organization that over the past three decades that gives financial support to those in the community diagnosed with cancer.

Over the last two decades, the Unity Music Festival has raised over 500,000 dollars for the cancer community.

This live performance will take place at the Sheboygan Lutheran Performing Arts Center at 8:00 PM. Built in 2020, it is known for its acoustics, where there are no bad seats in the house.

Tickets can be purchased online at https://www.unitymusicfestival.org/. Or contact Jon Bolker directly at 920-917-6062.