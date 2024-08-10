Chaos or Community ?: The Decision is Ours

By LaKeshia N. Myers

We have decisions to make. Important decisions. Life-altering decisions. Decisions that will impact our community for generations to come. While most defer to focusing on who should be our next president, we must realize that our choices in state and local elections often impact us in far greater ways than the presidency. Our votes constitute our values and as a collective, we set the agenda for policies that govern our society. Do we choose chaos, or will we consciously choose to honor our community?

Dr. Martin Luther King asked this question in his 1968 book, Where Do We Go from Here. In the book, Dr. King reflects upon the Civil Rights Movement. He discusses the question of what Black Americans should do with their new freedoms found in laws such as the Voting Rights Act of 1965. He concludes that all Americans must unite to fight poverty and create an equality of opportunity. King emphasizes that he was neither a Marxist nor a doctrinaire socialist; he instead advocated for a united social movement that would act within both the Republican and Democratic parties.

As a self-described optimist, I would like to believe that Dr. King’s vision of a united social movement that could be expressed by both major political parties could be plausible. But only if pressure is applied from inside of both parties. Nationally, neither party platform goes expressly far enough to tackle the root causes of poverty and neither platform acknowledges the lasting impacts of race on public policy. So, internally, we must begin to address these issues through the platform and resolution process. Conversely, we must elevate our voices through the vote. We must do our due diligence and research candidates, refuse mediocrity and lip service from those who represent us, and demand better leadership. To ignore this, is to allow chaos in our community.

As we prepare to elect new leaders at the state and county levels, I implore everyone to become an informed voter. Be certain of your registration status; visit www.myvote.wi.gov to ensure you are registered to vote. Ensure you have your state ID card (if you have questions about how to obtain an ID, please visit https://wisconsindot.gov/Pages/dmv/license-drvs/how-to-apply/petition-process.aspx). Make sure you exercise your right to vote on August 13, 2024. There is no reason for not participating, if you need a ride to the polls, please contact Souls to the Polls at 414-742-1060 and you can get a ride to and from your voting location.

This election is pivotal to our community’s success or failure. The choices we make can impact us for generations to come. What choice will you make?