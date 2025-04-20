Black American Architects: Building America’s Skylines Against All Odds

By LaKeshia N. Myers

The narrative of American architecture cannot be fully told without acknowledging the significant, yet often overlooked contributions of Black architects. Despite representing only 2% of licensed architects in the United States today—a statistic that reveals the profession’s ongoing diversity challenges—Black architects have designed some of the nation’s most iconic structures while breaking barriers in a field that historically excluded them.

Milwaukee’s own architectural history was forever changed by Alonzo Robinson, the city’s first Black architect. After earning his degree from Howard University in 1951, Robinson established his practice during an era when most firms refused to hire Black professionals. His perseverance led to the design of numerous Milwaukee landmarks, including the Milwaukee Fire Department headquarters, Pilgrim Rest Baptist Church, Mr. Perkins’ Family Restaurant, and the Polish Association of America. Robinson’s work stands as a testimony to excellence in the face of systemic obstacles.

Perhaps the most celebrated Black architect in American history is Paul Revere Williams, whose remarkable career spanned nearly six decades and produced over 3,000 projects. Often called “Architect to the Stars,” Williams designed homes for Hollywood celebrities, including Frank Sinatra and Lucille Ball, while also creating public buildings like the Los Angeles International Airport Theme Building and Saint Jude Hospital in Memphis, Tennessee. Williams developed the ability to draw upside down so white clients uncomfortable sitting beside him could view his sketches from across the table—a stark reminder of the indignities he endured despite his extraordinary talent.

The path to architectural licensure remains challenging for Black students and professionals. According to the National Organization of Minority Architects (NOMA), while Black students represent approximately 5% of architecture school enrollment, far fewer complete the rigorous licensing process, contributing to the profession’s persistent diversity gap.

Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCUs) have been vital in nurturing Black architectural talent. Howard University’s Department of Architecture, established in 1911, stands as the oldest continuously accredited architecture program at an HBCU. Other prominent programs exist at Florida A&M, Tuskegee University, Prairie View A&M, Morgan State, and Hampton University. These institutions have educated nearly half of all Black architects practicing in America.

The legacy of these pioneers continues through organizations like NOMA, founded in 1971 to champion diversity in the profession and mentor the next generation of Black architects. Their work ensures that architecture—the most public of arts—will increasingly reflect the diversity of the communities it serves.

As Milwaukee and cities across America look toward urban renewal and development, the inclusion of diverse voices in architectural planning becomes not just a matter of equity but of creating spaces that truly serve all citizens. The contributions of Black architects like Robinson and Williams remind us that when barriers to inclusion fall, American architecture—and society—are immeasurably enriched.