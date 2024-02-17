Black Advocacy Day at the Capitol

Say Something Real

By Michelle Bryant

February 29, 2024, is Black Advocacy Day at the Wisconsin State Capitol. Addressing the need to do more to educate and engage the Black community around the issue of civic advocacy, former State Senator Lena Taylor spearheaded the effort to create this, now, annual event. It has been a labor of love to expose, encourage, and provide an opportunity for local community members to visit the state capitol, learn how to advocate for the issues important to them, and meet with legislative offices to discuss their priorities. But to be clear…..Black people have always advocated for themselves.

Since the beginning of the Transatlantic Slave Trade, enslaved and free Black people have fought for their rights. Immediately, the Underground Railroad, Stono Rebellion, and Dred Scott come to mind. If you’re not familiar with Stono, let me bring you up to speed. In 1739, a group of enslaved Africans marched along the Stono River near Charleston, South Carolina. Promised their freedom and land if they fought against the British Colony of South Carolina, roughly 100 Black people killed plantation overseers and demanded their liberty. It didn’t end well for many of them, but they put action behind their concern and cause: freedom.

Over the years, our battles have been fought through civil disobedience, boycotts, and continued challenges in the courts. We formed formal groups and organizations such as the Contraband Relief Association in 1862, the Niagara Movement in 1905, Later, the National Association for the Advancement of Colored People (NAACP) in 1909, National Urban League the Congress of Racial Equality (CORE) in 1942, Southern Christian Leadership Council (S.C.L.C.) in 1956, Student Non-Violent Coordinating Committee (SNCC) in 1960, Black Panther Party for Self-Defense (BPP) in 1966, and for the sake of time, I’ll skip 47 years ahead to Black Lives Matter in 2013, have all been formed to advocate and support the goal of social, political and legal rights.

There have been hundreds of organizations, in between and after, dedicated to matters of advocacy surrounding Black health, education, wealth, mental health, justice, food and environmental justice, and more. Contrary to myths that, as a people, we don’t push for change, contact those in power, or make our opinions known, we have and we do. Every effort won’t look like the March on Washington, Million Man March, or George Floyd protests. It will be smaller groups taking on large problems.

If you want to be a part of that work, I invite you to join us for Black Advocacy Day at the Capitol. The event is free and hosted by the Black Legislative Action Coalition of Wisconsin (BLAC-WI). We are a new network, of Black-led organizations, created to advocate for the needs of the Black community. We’ve made it easy to be engaged by offering transportation to Madison, training workshops/sessions, keynote speaker, Mayor Chokwe Lumumba of Jackson, MS, and a reception at the Governor’s residence. To register please visit Eventbrite.com and search Black Advocacy Day at the Capitol.