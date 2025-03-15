Assembly Bill 78: A Crucial Step Forward in Curbing Milwaukee’s Reckless Driving Crisis

By LaKeshia N. Myers

As a resident of the city of Milwaukee, one concern rises above all others in conversations with neighbors and friends: the dangerous epidemic of reckless driving plaguing our streets. For too long, our communities have suffered while dangerous drivers cause accidents, take lives, and create an atmosphere of fear on roads that should be safe for all who use them.

This is why I applaud the passage of Assembly Bill 78, by the State Assembly. Legislation that strengthens our ability to combat this growing crisis by allowing law enforcement to immediately tow vehicles operated by unlicensed drivers or those charged with reckless driving.

The statistics paint a grim picture of the situation we face. Our city has seen a dramatic increase in traffic fatalities and injuries directly linked to reckless driving behaviors.

Families have lost loved ones, children cannot safely walk to school, and seniors fear crossing intersections. The time for meaningful action is long overdue.

What makes Assembly Bill 78 particularly effective is its targeted approach. By focusing on unlicensed drivers and those who demonstrate a willful disregard for traffic laws, police can remove dangerous vehicles from our streets immediately, rather than waiting for repeat offenses or more tragic outcomes. This bill sends a clear message that Milwaukee and Wisconsin will no longer tolerate behavior that puts innocent lives at risk.

Given its bipartisan support, it is evident that the authors of this bill worked closely with community partners, law enforcement officials, and fellow legislators to ensure the bill strikes the right balance between effective enforcement and community needs. The legislation addresses concerns raised by constituents across Milwaukee who have demanded action as they’ve witnessed dangerous driving behaviors in their neighborhoods day after day.

Critics might suggest that towing vehicles creates an undue hardship. To them, I say: What about the hardship faced by families who have lost loved ones to reckless driving? What about the hardship of communities where children cannot safely play outside or walk to school? The true hardship is allowing this dangerous situation to continue unchecked. I do not believe the bill is solely about punishment – it’s about prevention. By removing vehicles operating unlawfully from our streets, we prevent future tragedies before they occur. We create space for education and intervention before more lives are lost.

During my time in the legislature, I dedicated much of my time to addressing the unique challenges facing Milwaukee. Our city deserves safer streets, and our residents deserve to feel secure as they travel to work, school, worship, and recreation. Assembly Bill 78 represents a crucial step toward restoring that sense of safety and order.

As we move forward with implementing Assembly Bill 78, I remain committed to working with community organizations, law enforcement, and neighborhood leaders to ensure its effectiveness. This bill is not a complete solution to our reckless driving epidemic, but it is a significant and necessary component of our broader strategy.

I urge all state senators and the governor to echo the voices of those in the community by passing and signing this bill into law. Together, we can reclaim our streets, protect our families, and build a safer Milwaukee for everyone. The time for action is now, and Assembly Bill 78 represents our commitment to addressing this crisis with the urgency and determination it demands.