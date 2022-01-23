Alex Lasry Pushing for Voting Rights in New TV Ad

By Courier Staff

Alex Lasry, a candidate for the U.S. Senate, is taking a stance on voting rights. The Lasry campaign recently announced a statewide media buy that features a strong push toward passing new voting rights legislation in Congress. In his new ad, Lasry is pushing for passage of the John Lewis Voting Rights Act and the Freedom to Vote Act.

This announcement comes just over a week after Sen. Ron Johnson announced that he would be running for reelection and started television advertising of his own.

“We are going back on the air to show that there is a real alternative to Ron Johnson – a candidate that has a proven track record of delivering real results for Wisconsinites,” Lasry said. “For over a decade, we have only had one U.S. Senator fighting for us and it’s time to change that. I will fight every day to protect the right to vote, bring more resources back to Wisconsin, and to actually get things done for a change.”

“Voting rights are under attack across the country and right here in Wisconsin,” he said. “It’s 2022, it should not be difficult to cast your ballot, and you should be able to do so without fearing for your safety.”

Lasry’s new ads on voting rights are airing as the intense debate over voting rights rages on in Washington.

Despite widespread efforts to pass new voting rights legislation, Republicans in the U.S. Senate, including Johnson, have repeatedly voted against the John Lewis Voting Rights Act and the Freedom to Vote Act, successfully blocking the passage of both.

Lasry has accused Johnson and his Republicans colleagues of trying to deny people access to the ballot.

“Ron Johnson has been working with Donald Trump to take away your right to vote,” Lasry said. “We need to get him out of office before he does more damage to the people of Wisconsin. That is why I am going up on the air, to educate Wisconsinites about what’s at stake, and doing everything in my power to make sure he doesn’t get reelected.”

In Wisconsin, Republicans in the State Legislature have tried to pass laws that restrict absentee voting, mail-in voting, as well as prohibiting volunteers from passing out snacks or water to voters waiting in line on Election Day.

Gov. Tony Evers has vetoed all of the restrictive voting bills that the Republican legislature has passed.

This is the second time that Lasry’s campaign has gone on the air with television advertising, back in October he became the first Senate challenger in the United States to do so.

At this point, Lasry and Johnson are the only Senate candidates in Wisconsin airing commercials.

The Democratic Primary Election for the United States Senate will be held on Tuesday, Aug. 9, 2022.