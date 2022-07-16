Alex Lasry Lines Up Support from Key Black Leaders Ahead of Primary

By Milwaukee Courier Staff

With the Democratic Primary for U.S. Senate quickly approaching, voters are making their final decision on who they will choose to challenge incumbent Republican Senator Ron Johnson this fall. As the race comes into its final stretch, candidates are releasing their slates of endorsements and making their case to voters across the state.

Alex Lasry, a Milwaukee Bucks executive on leave, has lined up support from most of the prominent black elected officials who have endorsed in the race despite the fact his opponent, Mandela Barnes, is Wisconsin’s first Black Lt. Governor. Recent public polling by Marquette University has shown that Barnes and Lasry are virtually tied in the Democratic Primary coming up on August 9th.

Lasry has garnered the endorsements of key Black Democrats, including Milwaukee County Executive David Crowley and Milwaukee Mayor Cavalier Johnson, State Assembly Assistant Minority Leader Kalan Haywood Jr., Wisconsin Legislative Black Caucus Chair Shelia Stubbs; as well as other members of the state legislature, local elected officials, and key Democratic Party and community leaders.

Lasry’s website also lists endorsements from Milwaukee Common Council Members Nikiya Harris, Ashanti Hamilton, and Khalif Rainey; Democratic National Committee Representatives Martha Love and Khary Penebaker; former Milwaukee Mayor Marvin Pratt and Former Milwaukee Common Council President Willie Hines.

While Lasry has earned the majority of support from local Black leaders, Barnes has received the endorsement of Milwaukee Congresswoman Gwen Moore and support from local officials in out-state cities and villages.

“Alex has focused on earning the support of people that are here in our communities working at the ground level to improve the lives of Wisconsinites, ‘’ said Lasry’s Campaign Manager, Garren Randolph. “These leaders have worked with Alex, they know about his track record of delivering real results, and that’s why they’ve endorsed his campaign.”

Milwaukee County Executive David Crowley said he is backing Lasry because Lasry’s “bold vision to move Wisconsin forward is what we need to keep our communities safe and beat Ron Johnson in November.”

The Democratic Primary Election for the United States Senate is Tuesday, August 9th, 2022. The winner of this primary will face off against incumbent Republican Senator Ron Johnson in November.