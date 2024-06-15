Addressing Unemployment

By Dora Drake

Wisconsin State Representative

As Milwaukee continues to grapple with issues on education, mental health, literacy rates and transportation, there is one that continues to demand immediate attention: Black Unemployment. As a state representative and a member of this community, we need to address this crisis head on. Tackling unemployment on the northside is essential for fostering economic growth, enhancing social stability. In fact, it is a critical issue that affects our entire state since we know Milwaukee is the economic engine for Wisconsin.

It is no secret that Wisconsin has some of the highest unemployment rates in the country, specifically in Milwaukee among Black residents. This disparity is not merely a statistical anomaly; it reflects the systemic inequities that have persisted for decades. Economic opportunities in this region have been stifled by a lack of investment, inadequate education resources, and limited access to job training programs. These challenges created a cycle of poverty that is difficult to break. However, by addressing these root causes, we can pave the way for a brighter future.

Investing in education and vocational training are the building blocks of addressing this problem. There are already initiatives enacted to ensure our children can read and write. But our schools need the resources to provide quality education that prepares students for the workforce. Vocational programs, apprenticeships, and career technician educators should be expanded to offer training in high-demand fields such as STEAM (science, technology, engineering, arts, math), healthcare, and skilled trades. By equipping our youth with the necessary skills and knowledge, we can open doors to well-paying jobs and career advancement opportunities.

Addressing the transportation barrier is another crucial step. Many residents face difficulties commuting to job opportunities located in other parts of the city or state. Improving public transportation infrastructure and adequately funding our public transit system will not only provide better access to employment but also enhance overall quality of life.

Finally, addressing these concerns requires community involvement and partnerships. Local organizations, faith groups, and civic leaders all have different spheres of influence and are currently doing the work. Efforts such as providing mentorship programs, job fairs, and workshops are equipping individuals with the tools needed to succeed. But transformational partnerships can only exist in spaces where there is synergy, collaboration, dedication to work towards the goal.

We have the right ingredients to address the high rate of Black unemployment. It is a matter of urgency, dedication, and tenacity on our part if we are willing to take the steps necessary to invest in education, improve transportation, and strive for effective community involvement and partnerships. We can create a pathway to economic stability and growth. Together, we can build a stronger, more equitable Wisconsin where everyone can share in our state’s prosperity.