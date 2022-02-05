Acting Mayor Cavalier Johnson Lays Out Bold Plan for Economic Growth

By Milwaukee Courier Staff

Acting Mayor Cavalier Johnson rolled out his latest plan for Milwaukee’s future this week. The plan focused on reigniting economic growth in every neighborhood throughout the city.

Johnson presented his plan at the grand opening of AN OX Café, 7411 W. Hampton Ave. The mayor noted that when he represented the area as an alderman, he worked with the owners for years on helping make the project another Milwaukee’s success story.

“The long-term plan I’m launching for our continued economic growth will spark a renaissance in neighborhoods all across Milwaukee,” Johnson said. “My plan reflects a new vision and strategic approach, a recognition that successful economic development needs to add a focus on our residents, complementing the traditional focus on corporations and developers.”

Johnson stated that his plan will prioritize skills and opportunities for people all across Milwaukee.

“Milwaukee’s economy has so much potential. The city has the ingredients. Our task is to combine the ingredients in a way that produces results for Milwaukee – for everyone in Milwaukee,” Johnson said. “My economic development proposals support growth in parts of the city that have been overlooked for too long. I want investment and jobs in locations where they are needed most.”

Johnson’s plan has three areas of focus: economic mobility, maximizing the economic benefits of public infrastructure investments, and new economic investment that adds locally headquartered companies, quality developments, and a stronger local tax base.

His plan laid out 21 different ideas for creating more economic mobility for people by working with Employ Milwaukee, Milwaukee Area Technical College and Milwaukee Public Schools.

Johnson also laid out a public infrastructure investment strategy and economic growth strategy with 21 additional ideas.

“We need to lift the barriers our residents face, building on educational and skill-building opportunities,” Johnson said. “I want individuals in Milwaukee to have career success – building generational wealth. We especially need to help those kids who want college to get there – but we need to help kids or career transitioners enter the trades as well through apprenticeships.”

He recounted his own direct knowledge of the hurdles so many people in Milwaukee face in connecting with the local economy.

“My journey involved overcoming the odds, odds that are stacked against so many others,” Johnson said. “My work life began with simple opportunities like pushing a broom at the YMCA, more opportunities at Employ Milwaukee, and new opportunities at City Hall. Economic development must include paths to success for more people.”

“Let’s remember, there is a correlation between poverty and public safety. As we reduce poverty, we will reduce crime,” Johnson concluded. “The stakes are high. Our economic development ambitions should be high, too.”

Johnson is one of seven candidates running for mayor in the Feb. 15 spring primary. He is the only candidate to bring forth comprehensive plans in the race. He has publicly laid out his plans to combat the violence plaguing Milwaukee, confront our reckless driving epidemic, and now to help grow jobs and economic activity throughout every Milwaukee neighborhood.