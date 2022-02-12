Acting Mayor Cavalier Johnson Faces Test in Election

Milwaukee to hold Mayoral Primary on Tuesday

By Milwaukee Courier Staff

Acting Mayor Cavalier Johnson has been in office just seven weeks, but will face six opponents in a primary election this Tuesday, Feb. 15.

Johnson, who continues to serve as Common Council President and Alderman of the 2nd District on Milwaukee’s North Side, took office on Dec. 22, 2021, upon the resignation of long-time incumbent Tom Barrett. Barrett subsequently took office as Ambassador to Luxemburg.

In the intervening weeks, Johnson has rolled out two public safety plans, including comprehensive strategies to address reckless driving and gun violence, as well as a new economic development and jobs plan for Milwaukee.

Johnson faces Sen. Lena Taylor, former Ald. Bob Donovan, businessman Michael Sampson, activist Ieshuh Griffin and Ald. Marina Dimitrijevic in the nonpartisan primary election. The top two vote-getters will face off in a general election on April 5.

Johnson is only the second Black man to serve as Acting Mayor, and would be the first Black elected mayor in the City’s history if he wins in February and April.

Current Police Chief Jeff Norman said Johnson’s anti-crime plans are “more than I’ve seen in 26 years” of law enforcement service. The acting mayor has engaged dozens of stakeholder groups and individuals in developing his plans.

County Executive David Crowley, the first Black person to be elected a county executive in Wisconsin, has offered his enthusiastic endorsement of Johnson.

“Mayor Johnson is the right person for the job,” Crowley said. “He has lived experience as a lifelong Milwaukee resident, raised in poverty, and as a graduate of Milwaukee Public Schools. He has a track record of service in the community, around the world, and on behalf of his constituents as a City Alderman and Common Council President. And he has a strategic approach, imaginative style, and fortitude. He has demonstrated in his first weeks in office as acting mayor that he is the visionary leader city residents need and deserve.

“I’ve seen firsthand the positive impact Cavalier has had on our communities, and I know he will continue to do right by the great people of Milwaukee once elected Mayor,”

Crowley said. “I am looking forward to continuing to partner with him as we make our neighborhoods safer, address racial inequities, and keep growing our economy.”

Johnson has also earned the endorsement of State Sen. LaTonya Johnson, (no relation to the acting mayor).

“It’s been my honor to work with Mayor Cavalier Johnson to make our city stronger for all of us, and there is no doubt he is the leader we need today,” Sen. LaTonya Johnson said. “He has my enthusiastic support, and together we will reinvest in Milwaukee and create a safer, stronger city.”

Polling places are open on election day, Tuesday, Feb. 15, from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. Voters can register at the polls if not already registered, with proof of identity and proof of residency, such as a drivers’ license with your current address or another legal photo ID and a current utility bill. You can find your polling place at myvote.wi.gov.