A Stress Kit to Relieve Your Stress

Kweku’s Korner

By Kweku Akyirefi Amoasi

April is recognized as Stress Awareness Month. Why is a month dedicated to this relatively innocuous emotion? Not all stress is bad. In fact, eustress is a good stress. This form of stress helps to motivate the procrastinator to finish just before the deadline. However, when we have too much stress, it turns into distress. This type of stress may be more harmful than we imagined. According to the American Psychological Association almost 75% of adults state that the levels of stress in their life has created health concerns.

Stress does not discriminate. Stress can affect the young and the old. Stress can affect a single person or a couple. Stress can affect the rich and the poor. Stress can affect the employed, the unemployed and the retired. Stress does not care about your race, gender, political affiliation or sexual orientation.

The irony is that when most people are stressed, they do not initially recognize it as stress. There are warning signs and symptoms. Some of the signs may be: 1) irritability; 2) anger; 3) isolation; 4) insomnia; 5) restlessness; 6) hypervigilance; 7) melancholy; 8) tearfulness; 9) headaches; and 10) loss of interest in activities you love. Some of the symptoms may manifest in an increased blood pressure, feeling of paralysis in the body, and cognitive fog. It may spiral into feelings of depression and suicidal ideation. Stress is a literal killer.

The good news is that there is an answer. There is a pharmaceutical remedy; but, before we go that route, let’s investigate some natural remedies. We can help our stress by controlling those F’s in our lives: food, family, friends, finances, and faith. This is not a one size fits all, but these are tools to put in your kit to use as needed, after you double check with your personal physician. The foods should be from a “chakra” diet. You know Mr. Roy G. Biv. Get you some Red strawberries, Oranges and carrots; Yellow bananas and pineapples, Greens (mustard, collard, turnip), Indigo and Violet eggplants, purple cabbage. Find the foods in these color schemes rich in Vitamin C, D, and Omega 3.

Our friends and family can create or reduce stress. Neuroscience teaches us acts of love from handshakes, hugs, kisses, and sexual intercourse can release the stress relieving neurotransmitter Oxytocin. We also reduce stress by walking, exercising, meditating/praying, and laughing.

Far too many of our places of employment are filled with unrealistic expectations and subpar wages. Sadly, these workplace stressors can bleed into the homes. How we spend, save, and borrow our money can also be a stressor. Loosely followed budgets can create stress upon stress.

This April find an accountability partner and create some goals on how you will reduce stress. Then, journal daily to identify what creates and reduces your stress. Read it and respond accordingly. Health is wealth, family! May your April be stress-free.