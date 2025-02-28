2025 Wisconsin Supreme Court Voter Guide – Susan Crawford v. Brad Schimel

Why your April 1 vote matters

The election on Tuesday, April 1 will decide control of the Wisconsin Supreme Court. Susan Crawford and Brad Schimel are running for a 10-year term. While this is a nonpartisan election, Crawford is generally seen as a liberal supported by Democrats, and Schimel is considered to be a conservative supported by Republicans. Liberal justices now have a 4-3 majority. This election will either keep that majority or switch it to the conservatives. In 2019, 6,000 votes decided a Wisconsin Supreme Court seat, while three in four eligible voters stayed home. This election could be just as close.

The Wisconsin Supreme Court decides important questions of state law

This year, the Court will rule on an attempt to reactivate the state’s 175-year-old abortion ban. The Court is also expected to hear an appeal of a Dane County judge’s decision that overturned Act 10, restoring collective bargaining rights to unions representing 200,000 teachers and other public employees. Most recently, the Court ruled unanimously against a Republican attempt in the state Senate to fire the Wisconsin Elections Commission’s nonpartisan administrator Meagan Wolfe. The winner of this election will rule on any potential redistricting and voting rules cases, such as a 2022 case where a conservative-dominated Court banned ballot drop boxes.

In recent years, the Court struck down Republican-drawn legislative maps and in a meat packing case, ruled that workers should be paid for time spent putting on or removing protective gear. The Court declined to hear a Democratic-backed lawsuit that sought to redraw the state’s congressional map. It also declined to hear a lawsuit brought by Democrats seeking to end the state’s taxpayer-funded private school voucher program.