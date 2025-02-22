Honoring Black History Month

By Judge Susan Crawford

This February, we mark the 49th anniversary of Black History Month, a time to reflect on the achievements, contributions, and sacrifices of Black Americans throughout our nation’s history. It is also a time to reaffirm our commitment to fairness, equality, and opportunity for all.

Right here in Wisconsin, we have a proud history of individuals who have advanced civil rights and strengthened our state. From Ezekiel Gillespie’s landmark case securing voting rights for Black men in the 1860s, to Vel Phillips’ trailblazing work for racial justice, and so many other leaders. Their legacies remind us that progress is made by those who stand up and fight for it.

I have spent my entire career fighting to protect the fundamental rights and freedoms of all Wisconsinites. As a private-practice attorney, I represented the League of Women Voters in the fight to protect voting rights. Through our work, we strengthened the law to ensure every eligible voter can easily obtain a free ID and fully participate in elections. I believe our democracy is strongest when our elections are fair and secure, and when every eligible voter has the opportunity to have their voice heard.

This month, I am reminded of the strength and resilience of our Black communities, whose unwavering fight for justice has driven our state’s progress. Their efforts have made Wisconsin a hub of political movements and social progress, pushing our state forward.

As a judge, I know that justice must be fair, independent, and rooted in integrity. I deeply admire Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson for her dedication to these principles and her thoughtful approach to the law. Her historic appointment to the U.S. Supreme Court reaffirmed the value of a judiciary that is impartial and guided by justice. Her words—“I am standing on the shoulders of my own role models”—remind us that progress is built on those who came before us. I’ll bring that same commitment to justice and integrity to the Wisconsin Supreme Court.

Looking ahead to the April 1st election, it’s clear that the stakes could not be higher. This election is about more than just a seat on the Wisconsin Supreme Court—it’s about the kind of future we want for our kids and our state, and the values that will guide us forward. As a Justice on the Wisconsin Supreme Court, I will always be fair and impartial and will do the right thing for our state.

I am honored to stand with those fighting for justice and will do my part to uphold the values that make our democracy strong. This month, let us recommit to building a Wisconsin where every voice is heard and every person’s rights are protected. The work is not done, but together, we can move forward in the spirit of those who came before us.

Judge Susan Crawford is running for the Wisconsin Supreme Court. She is currently a Dane County Circuit Court Judge. Learn more about her at crawfordforwi.com.