Youth Career Programs Increase Mental Health

Kweku’s Korner

By Kelly S Felder and Kellianne Felder

Independence is a major goal for many young people. However, achieving true independence requires trust, emotional growth, and mental maturity. One of the most common requests from teens is the desire to leave home and get a job. For many, this feels like the first real step into adulthood. Job readiness decreases mental health struggles among the youth.

But becoming an adult isn’t easy—and we need to prepare ourselves for that journey. I often hear my peers say, “There’s nothing to do in this city.” That kind of mindset can lead to boredom, isolation, social withdrawal, and, worst of all, destructive behavior.

Research shows that participating in youth summer education programs can help improve interpersonal skills and support mental health. Unfortunately, many employers are restricted by labor laws from hiring teens under the age of 16. Still, there are many meaningful and age-appropriate jobs young people can do, such as tutoring, lawn care, and babysitting.

My mom is always excited to see young people earning money in responsible ways. She has always encouraged me and my siblings to work. Through that, we’ve learned how to budget and understand the value of money. My parents have taught me that working requires commitment, maturity, and a high level of responsibility.

Now that the school year is approaching, I’m focusing on creating a balance between school and work. This is something every teen with a part-time job or extracurricular activities needs to figure out. Without proper time management, our grades can slip—and that can lead to anxiety and depression.

After sharing my concerns with my mom, her nonprofit organization, BIG INC, launched a Summer Career/Job Readiness Program through partnerships with the Greater Milwaukee Foundation and BMO Harris Bank. This program addresses the issues we face and helps prepare us for a successful future.

Here are three key benefits of the upcoming Career/Job Readiness Programs:

1. Skill-Building – Learn how to write résumés, complete job applications, W-4 and I-9 forms. Prepare for interviews.

2. Social Engagement – Connect with peers your age, build friendships, and grow your communication skills. Socialization enhances self-esteem and mental health. Positive social contact, whether with friends, family, or peers, helps combat feelings of loneliness and isolation.

3. Rewarding Experiences – Gift cards, School supplies, nutritious meals