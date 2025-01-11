Yesterday’s Segregation is Today’s Separation

Kweku’s Korner

By Kali Free

How can a unique and racially diverse city still be one of the most segregated cities in the country? Milwaukee’s deep rooted segregation has left a lasting impact on the community we know today. Past policies that have been implemented in past generations continue to fuel our city, even since these policies have been illegal. Segregation is not just a thing of the past; it is a reality that still impacts lives today.

In the early 20th century, practices like redlining and racially restrictive covenants divided Black families from certain neighborhoods. Redlining is to deny minorities equal housing loans rights, and opportunities. According to Leah Foltman, redlining was introduced in the 1930s by The Home Owners Loan Corporation, and since then, redlining has implemented racial patterns. Redlining was used to determine how habitable certain neighborhoods were, communities were ranked, and families of color were in less habitable areas. Even with redlining becoming illegal during the 1968 Fair Housing Act, when comparing past redlining in Milwaukee to the current state of segregation demonstrates how much of a lasting impact redlining policies created.

This is how the government legally segregated our country.

Racial covenants also have made a big impact on Black residents. According to Ashley Luthern, the first racial restriction in Wauwatosa was placed on the Washington Highlands Subdivision in 1919, legally stating no property in Washington Highlands could be leased, to any other race besides white. These deeds were common in the suburbs surrounding Milwaukee and around the country. In the 1940s, at minimum, 16 of the 18 Milwaukee County suburbs used racially restrictive covenants to divide races. Despite these policies being officially outlawed decades ago, their legacy is still deeply felt, shaping residential patterns, and creating divides that persist in the city today.

Segregation affects education, employment, and other essential resources. Schools in predominantly Black neighborhoods receive less funding, which gives students fewer opportunities. Many segregated neighborhoods in Milwaukee also lack access to quality grocery stores, reliable public transportation, and financial sources. Without these resources, it becomes much harder for residents to meet their daily needs. Transportation is necessary to reach crucial resources, which can be limited in minority neighborhoods, the lack of transportation options only makes this more challenging.

In conclusion, the segregation we see in Milwaukee today is a result of decades of policies and practices designed to keep communities apart. It’s a challenge that continues to affect generations and one that requires effort to change. Segregation has significantly influenced Milwaukee’s neighborhoods, creating racial and economic inequities that restrict access to quality education, housing, and employment opportunities. By understanding the history and ongoing impact of segregation, we can work toward an equitable future for all of Milwaukee’s residents.