Wisconsin Legislators Advocate for Governor Evers Proposed State Budget

By Karen Stokes

Wisconsin Legislators Senator Dora Drake (D-04), and Representatives Darrin Madison (D-10), and Sequanna Taylor (D-11) held a State Budget Listening Session at the Villard Square Library to advocate for Governor Evers’ budget proposal.

Gov. Tony Evers proposed a $55.5 billion state budget for 2025-27, which is an 18% increase. The budget prioritizes education, environmental protection, middle-class tax relief, and Medicaid expansion.

Gov. Evers delivered his fourth budget address as Wisconsin enters a new cycle with a $4.3 billion general fund surplus and a record $1.9 billion rainy day fund at the end of the fiscal year 2023-2024.

Madison explained that Gov. Evers proposes the budget after holding listening sessions across Wisconsin, including one in Milwaukee last November. He then highlights it in the State of the State before sending it to the legislature, which this year happened on Feb. 17. The Joint Finance Committee (JFC), with four Democrats and eleven Republicans, reviews it and holds public hearings—though never in Milwaukee. After negotiations, both legislative houses must pass the budget before it returns to the Governor. If not passed by June 30, 2025, the state will operate under the previous budget until a new one is approved.

Some highlights of the budget, after a decade of disinvestment, Gov. Evers is working to restore funding for Wisconsin’s public schools. Many parents face a difficult choice between higher taxes or quality education in their communities. In the past year, a record 241 school districts held referendums to compensate for inadequate state funding.

Gov. Evers’ budget includes $3.15 billion for public schools, with $1.1 billion for special education to raise the reimbursement rate to 60% and $1.2 billion in equalization aid. It also proposes per-pupil revenue limit increases of $334 in 2025-26 and $345 in 2026-27. Additional funding includes $300 million for student mental health services, $154.8 million for universal school meals, and $80 million to improve literacy and reading outcomes.

Gov. Evers’ budget allocates $856 million to support the UW System statewide, including $128.9 million to improve affordability for students, $22 million for mental health services, and $308.3 million to expand access to higher education. It also includes $166 million for faculty wage increases and a $60 million investment in the Wisconsin Technical College System, with $45 million in general aid and $10 million to help tech colleges adopt AI.

Another key piece of Gov. Evers’ budget includes over $2 billion in tax relief, with $1.3 billion in property tax relief by aiding local governments that freeze property taxes and $237 million to help veterans, seniors, and individuals with disabilities. It eliminates sales tax on essential items like over-the-counter medications and utility bills, saving Wisconsinites $261.3 million. Expanding the Earned Income Tax Credit provides $116 million in relief, while doubling the personal tax exemption keeps $225.9 million in residents’ pockets. Additionally, over $500 million is allocated to improve childcare affordability, accessibility, and support for childcare workers.

Gov. Evers’ budget plans to lower prescription drug costs. The budget includes 10 policies, such as setting price ceilings, enhancing oversight to prevent price gouging, eliminating sales tax on over-the-counter medications, and capping insulin copays at $35. Additionally, it expands BadgerCare to provide quality, affordable health care to over 95,000 low-income Wisconsinites, saving the state $1.9 billion while securing an additional $2.5 billion in federal funding.

The Governor’s budget invests $300 million to remove lead from Wisconsin’s water, including $200 million to accelerate lead service line removal and $100 million to relaunch the Windows Plus Program for lead-safe renovations in schools, homes, and childcare centers.

As for the budget’s impact on Milwaukee, Gov. Evers’ budget invests in Milwaukee County’s housing, transit, public safety, and mental health. It funds the Housing First program for homelessness, increases support for the Milwaukee County Transit System, and allocates $60 million for traffic safety initiatives under Vision Zero. Public safety funding addresses a $61 million cost increase since 2020 and includes $6 million for a new courthouse. Nearly $300 million is dedicated to expanding mental health services statewide.

“On top of my constituents already being filled with uncertainty with cuts from federal programs. We have an opportunity to use the surplus funds to provide meaningful tax relief for Wisconsinites and put investments that will impact their everyday lives. I am urging my Republican colleagues to put aside partisan politics and come to the table to make a budget that works for all Wisconsinites,” Drake said in a statement.