Wisconsin COVID-19 Vaccine Registry Launching March 1

Pilot Locations Will Begin Testing Software February 22

The Wisconsin Department of Health Services (DHS) is launching a new service March 1 that will help connect individuals people with available vaccine. The Wisconsin COVID-19 Vaccine Registry will provide a central place let people know where and when they can they can get vaccinated,and let them schedule an appointment. The Wisconsin Vaccine Registry will be used by those who opt in and will not be a comprehensive resource for all vaccination options. Health care systems, pharmacies, and local health departments may already have their own registration and scheduling software.

“This registry will be vital in our effort to get all Wisconsinites access to the COVID-19 vaccine,” Wisconsin Governor Tony Evers said. “It will make it easier for the public to get vaccinated, and assist vaccinators in tracking available supply. It is important to remember that the vaccine supply in Wisconsin is extremely limited and that most people will not be able to get appointments to be vaccinated right away.”

The vaccine registry will require people to answer several questions to determine if they are in one of the groups eligible for the COVID-19 vaccine and help them schedule an appointment. If they are not eligible, or if no appointments are currently available, they will be placed on a waiting list. Appointments can only be made through this system in communities with vaccinators who are using the vaccine registry.

