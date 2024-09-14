What Did You Do This Summer? – A Journey of Restoration

Kweku’s Korner

By Dr. Synthia M. Doaks

As an educator, I am all too familiar with the back-to-school icebreaker, “What did you do this summer?” As a child, I would create elaborate stories to mask uneventful summers. As a parent, I ensured my daughters had memorable vacations to share. As a teacher, I carefully navigated these moments, giving students their space to shine or stay quiet.

After years of balancing family and work, I finally took a much-needed break this summer. After spending the past year as a part-time caregiver for my 93-year-old father while working as a middle school teacher, I found myself physically and mentally drained. This, compounded by 44 months of COVID-19/post-COVID-19 nonprofit service, made me realize that for the first time in my 27-year career that I needed to prioritize my mental health. I took the summer off!

Embarking on a 7,000-mile journey across the US, I tent-camped in National Parks like the Great Smoky Mountains, Mammoth Cave, Shenandoah, New River Gorge, Hot Springs, and Big Bend. Along the way, I encountered wildlife like a bear, a mountain lion, spiders, and snakes, built fires, fished, hiked, kayaked, and even crossed into Boquillas del Carmen, Mexico while at Big Bend. I drove the entire 444 miles of the Natchez Trace Parkway. This was more than just an adventure—it was a reconnection with what I enjoyed. The beauty of nature has a way of silencing the noise that constantly buzzes in our minds. YouTuber KyleGoesOff stated, “After you leave the noise and notice how many voices inside your head are not yours, something more authentic might pop up.” Those words resonated with me deeply throughout my travels.

Books became a critical part of my restoration. Between destinations, I listened to the audios of We Want To Do More Than Survive and Punished For Dreaming by Bettina Love, Why Are All the Black Kids Sitting Together in the Cafeteria by Dr. Beverly Daniel Tatum, Last Child in the Woods by Richard Louv, and Infectious Generosity by Chris Anderson. At campsites, I revisited The Autobiography of Malcolm X and read about hidden figures like Stephen Bishop at Mammoth Cave, The Jones Family at Biscayne, and Colonel Charles Young and the Buffalo Soldiers at Sequoia.

Our society often glorifies “busyness,” leaving little room to pause and take a breath. But I realized that to continue being the best version of myself for others, I first had to prioritize my own well-being. We all need time to reconnect with our inner selves, to find clarity and peace. By stepping away from daily obligations, I was able to regain balance. This summer, I learned that the greatest gift we can give ourselves is the space to rest, reflect, and restore. Now, I return to my life with a newfound focus on maintaining my peace, pursuing joy, and living with intention – ready to start the responsibilities of my new career with a rested mind and body, and a renewed soul.