Wedding Bliss: How to Say ‘I Do’ Safely This Summer

By Darryl Sellers

It’s summer and, of course, the prime season for couples to tie the knot. For the moment, the more-than-one-year-long pandemic is finally winding down. With the ever-changing COVID-19 mandates and guidelines, brides and grooms are preparing their upcoming summer nuptials. They have important, pressing questions on their minds, including whether to mask or not mask.

Wedding ceremonies are looking differently in 2021 even though the number of COVID-19 cases continues to decline. In fact, 81% of Brides magazine followers say the pandemic changed their expectations for their wedding. Here’s a link to some wedding trends the magazine is seeing on the horizon this summer.

One summer wedding theme really hits close to home. My nephew and his fiancée were excited to tie the knot, so they recently enjoyed a completely distanced party for two in a private ceremony in Florida. The happy couple planned their destination wedding earlier this year, knowing that most guests couldn’t attend. The bride and groom followed the CDC guidelines as they made their trip to Florida and took an intimate stroll along Clearwater Beach after saying their wedding vows. I’m also happy to say they are planning a small ceremony in the fall to celebrate with family and loved ones.

If you’re going to walk down the aisle this summer with family, friends, and loved ones in attendance, check out the link to some wedding tips from medical experts that will help you celebrate your I do’s freely and safely.

What’s the bottom line? Although the end of the COVID-19 tunnel is in sight, we’re not out of it yet. If you haven’t done so already, make sure you, your vendors, and your wedding guests are fully vaccinated and protected before your big day. Together, “We Can Do This!”

For more information about vaccination sites in your area, please go to https://www.vaccines.gov.

Darryl Sellers is the Director of the Public Relations Team for Creative Marketing Resources, a strategic marketing agency in Milwaukee and a partner of the BCAC.