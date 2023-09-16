Vel Phillips Poised to Make History Again

Legislatively Speaking

By Senator Lena C. Taylor

As a State Senator, I have had the chance to meet many amazing people. I’ve also been privileged to travel, rub elbows, and discuss the big issues of the day, with leaders from around the country and globe. Yet, I have met few people who inspired me more, than Milwaukee’s own, Vel Phillips.

Born on February 18, 1924, Velvalea Hortense “Vel” Rodgers Phillips was a remarkable figure in American history. Her tireless civil rights advocacy and groundbreaking achievements in politics, left an indelible mark on society. She was a pioneer in her own right, who shattered both racial and gender barriers. She was also my friend, mentor, and political North Star. Ironically, I always wondered what grounded and propelled her, in the way she had done for countless others.

Phillips grew up in a racially segregated America, which fueled her determination to fight for justice and equality. After graduating from Howard University, she attended the University of Wisconsin-Madison. In 1951, with her law degree in hand, she became the first African-American woman to graduate from the university’s law school. This set in motion a number of historic, professional and political accomplishments. I would often tease her and say “Vel, you took all the firsts.”

The list of “firsts” includes: first woman and African-American to get elected to the Milwaukee Common Council, along with her husband, Dale, a fellow attorney, they became the first husband and wife to be admitted to the federal bar in Milwaukee. Vel was the first African-American to get elected to the Democratic National Committee (DNC), and the first minority to chair a DNC committee, in 1960.

In 1962, Vel championed Fair Housing Ordinances to stop housing discrimination. She introduced a resolution three times before successfully getting local housing laws changed in 1968. During the 6 years she worked on the legislation, she also participated in marches, civil rights demonstrations and lobbied the White House. In my home, there is a picture of Vel Phillips and President John F. Kennedy. It has always served as a reminder of what is possible when you show up and stand up for your community.

In 1971, she was appointed the first African-American in the Wisconsin Judiciary and the first woman to be a judge in Milwaukee County. In 1978, she also became the nation’s first African-American woman elected to a statewide executive office. She remained true to her Milwaukee roots and stayed in the fight for social justice, until she passed in 2018.

However, Vel is once again poised to make history.

After the murder of George Floyd, Americans across the nation began to rethink and question our values, our monuments, and our legacy. Groups went from courthouses to state houses in search of equity. Those searches yielded a glaring omission of Black and minority representation. As work started to address these shortcomings, the idea to erect a statue of Vel Phillips, on the Wisconsin State Capitol, was born. Formed in 2020, the Vel Phillips Task Force was created.

As the group continues to raise the last bit of funding, to cover the cost of her statue, it dawned on me once again. There is no other such honor for an African-American woman on any state house in the nation, other than Rosa Parks, at the U.S. Capitol. Like Parks, Vel Phillips’ impact on civil rights, politics, and her community cannot be overstated. Even in death, Vel Phillips is a trailblazer.

To donate to or learn more about the Vel Phillips Endowment Campaign, visit bit.ly/3BEKD5U.