UW Credit Union Giveback Campaign Raises $10,000 for United Way

By Hayley Crandall

UW Credit Union announced in a press release last week it raised $10,000 for the nonprofit organization United Way through the “Jump Around” giveback campaign.

The funds go towards United Way’s COVID-19 Urgent Needs Fund which supports communities with resources and supplies as they work to recover from the COVID-19 pandemic, according to the press release.

With help from former Wisconsin Badger football player turned Indianapolis Colt player Jonathan Taylor as the first-ever brand ambassador, UW Credit Union raised money through customers opening checking accounts.

For every new checking account opened under a Jump Around or UW-Madison Bucky debit card, UW Credit Union donated $23 to United Way.

“We’re extremely proud of the work United Way is doing to address the complex, evolving needs of our communities and we’re grateful to our members for helping to make this donation possible,” said Paul Kundert, UW Credit Union president and CEO.

Upon joining as brand ambassador earlier this year, Taylor hosted a “Jump Around” livestream with UW Credit Union and took to his social media platforms to spread awareness about the checking accounts. He thanked members and donators via video last week.

“From the help from you all this past month opening new checking accounts and donating, we’ve been able to raise $10,000 for United Way’s COVID-19 relief effort. I want to thank everyone for volunteering and donating,” said Taylor in the video statement. “Just knowing that a lot of these things are going to be put in place is just the right thing to do right now. There’s a lot of people that need help. I’m just proud that I’m a part of it and I’m proud a lot of you were able to be a part of it as well.”

United Way is a nonprofit organization with chapters in various areas. Money raised through this campaign will be divided among United Way of Dane County and United Way of Greater Milwaukee & Waukesha County, according to the press release.

United Way’s COVID-19 Urgent Needs Fund works to give residents in-demand products like groceries or childcare items while also working towards long-term recovery efforts through meal availability and homelessness prevention, according to the press release.

Even just donating to make sure people have access to personal protective equipment (PPE) is a major priority, said Renee Moe United Way Dane County President and CEO.

“Covering the real-time needs for at-risk families remains a top priority and every dollar truly matters,” said Moe. “We’re focused on mobilizing our community to support the critical work of organizations and nonprofits as they reopen. Optimizing the supply of PPE is just one of the ways this donation will make an immediate difference.”

United Way is still open to donations via its websites. It also hosts various volunteering opportunities to help during this time.