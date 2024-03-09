Trump’s Project 2025 for Black America: Racism, High Costs, Less Jobs, Ripping Away Health Care, and Cutting Social Security and Medicare

Donald Trump has spent his life degrading and discriminating against Black people.

Trump was sued by the Justice Department for refusing to rent apartments to Black tenants, his rise in Republican politics started when he spread the racist conspiracy theory that Barack Obama wasn’t born in America, he has praised KKK members, and he attacked a majority-Black district as a “disgusting, rat and rodent infested mess.” Not to mention he drove the Black unemployment and uninsured rate through the roof as president.

Donald Trump failed Black America as president:

Trump and his allies’ extreme Project 2025 agenda will do nothing for Black America but raise prices, jeopardize their Social Security, and take away their rights:

Gut the Affordable Care Act, which will raise health care costs and threaten coverage for millions

Reverse a law that is capping insulin at $35 and lowering prescription drug prices

End student debt relief that is erasing debt and providing a ladder to the middle class

Kill billions in funding for infrastructure and climate that benefits Black communities

Stop the federal government from requiring agencies to address racial inequality

Cut Social Security and Medicare Black Americans have earned

End anti-discrimination rules in housing that protect Black Americans and cut federal housing assistance

Ban abortion nationally and limit common forms of birth control

Biden-Harris 2024 Black Media Director Jasmine Harris released a statement on Donald Trump’s agenda for Black America:

“Donald Trump’s plan for Black America can be described in two words: demean and destroy. His record of damaging, insulting, and discriminating against Black Americans spans generations and he has every intention of utilizing the most powerful position in the world to continue doing so. From refusing to rent apartments to Black tenants as a landlord to praising KKK members as president, there is no question that Donald Trump is hellbent on using every position of power available to him to push us back instead of propelling us forward.

“Black Americans have endured enough. We simply cannot afford another Donald Trump presidency.”