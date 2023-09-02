EXCEPT WHERE INDICATED, THE OPINIONS EXPRESSED ON THIS PAGE ARE NOT NECESSARILY THOSE OF THE MADISON TIMES



Top Five Packer Players of All-Time By Charles Collier I have compiled a list of the top five players in Packer history. Reggie White (Minister of Defense). White was an ordained minister. Every Sunday White preyed on NFL Quarterbacks, and they prayed for safety and protection. White was one of the most dominant defensive linemen to ever play the game. At 6’2” and 290 pounds, he possessed quick feet, ox-like strength and the heart of a champion. He was the ultimate competitor and a great teammate. In addition, he was a great leader. Many offensive coordinators had sleepless nights devising a game plan to stop Reggie White. He was a great football player and even a better person. He used his platform to spread his message of peace and love all over the world. On December 26, 2004, White transitioned in his sleep. The world lost a great man. Aaron Rodgers-I opine Rodgers is the most talented Quarterback to ever play the game. Many projected Aaron Rodgers to be the first pick in the 2005 NFL draft. Rodgers fell into the Packers’ lap and was drafted 24th The Packers’ organization has never been the same. The pinnacle of Rodgers’ career was winning a Superbowl with Packers in 2011. Rodgers is far from done and he is one of the main reasons the Jets are expected to make a deep run in the playoffs. Brett Farve– Former Packer General Manager Ron Wolf engineered one of the biggest trades in NFL history. Wolf traded a first- round pick in the 1992 NFL draft to the Falcons for Farve. The rest is history. Farve started every Packer game from September 20, 1992, to January 20th Farve lead the Packers to a Superbowl win against the Patriots in 1996. His legacy has been tarnished by recent allegations of fraud, but he will continue to be remembered for his contributions to the Packers. James Lofton-He was inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 2003. It was an honor well deserved. Lofton was simply the best wide receiver in Packers’ history. His speed, agility and precise route running kept defensive backs off-balance. Charles Woodson-He was the best defensive back of his era. On April 26, 2006, Woodson, the four-time Pro Bowler signed a 7- year contract with the Packers. He anchored the Packers secondary and was one of the main reasons the Packers won the Superbowl in 2011. Share this:

