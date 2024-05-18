Timberwolves beat Nuggets 115-70 in Embarrassing Loss

By Charles D. Collier

On May 16, 2024, the Timberwolves handed the Nuggets one of their worst losses in playoff history. Denver gave up in the second half and stopped playing hard. That is inexcusable in a playoff game. The Timberwolves were led by Anthony Edwards, who scored a game high 27 points and was a plus 43 in 33 minutes—tied for the fifth-best mark in approximately 20 years.

The NBA MVP, Nikola Jokic scored only 22 points and had 2 assists. In addition, he missed all four of his three -point attempts. Denver shot a dismal 30% from the floor and scored just 70 points. The Timberwolves’ defense was incredible in the win. Speaking with reporters after the game, a jubilant Anthony Edwards was asked about the report stating he told a Nuggets locker room attendant that Minnesota would be back for Game 7. With no hesitation, Edwards said, “Hell yeah. They know, Y’all was in there. Yeah, I told them, I’ll see y’all Game 7.” If Jokic fails to lead the Nuggets to a victory in game 7 and advance to the Western Conference finals, the season would be a failure.

Nikola Jokic was named the 2023-2024 NBA MVP for the third time in four seasons. Oklahoma City Thunder guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander finished second in the voting for NBA MVP. Jokic received 79 first place votes, while SGA received 15 first place votes. I opine, SGA should have won the 2023-24 MVP award. He averaged 30.1 points per game and was second in the NBA in steals. He averaged 2 steals per game. In addition, SGA led his team to the # 1 seed in the Western Conference and the Thunder were 3-1 against Denver in the regular season. SGA finished seventh in Defensive Player of The Year voting. Jokic has never finished in the top ten in DPOY voting. To be a great player you must play both ends of the court. Sports experts often forget, Michael Jordan won 1 Defensive Player of The Year award and was named to the All-Defensive First Team nine times.

In other NBA playoff news, the NY Knicks can advance to the Eastern Conference finals for the first time in twenty-four years with a win tonight against the Pacers. The Boston Celtics beat the Cavaliers and are awaiting the winner of the Knicks and Pacers series. The Dallas Mavericks can advance to the Eastern Conference finals with a victory over the Thunder tomorrow night.

I predict, the Boston Celtics and the Timberwolves will play in the 2024 NBA Championship series and the Timberwolves will win their first NBA Championship.