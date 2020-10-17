The MacCanon Brown Homeless Sanctuary is Seeking Donations for a New Entrance

Please help meet the goal of $80K for this to be built. This entrance will be a light at the end of a tunnel. It will evolve into how countless Milwaukeeans stuck in passages of poverty and homelessness get a chance to take part in the glory of living.

This will be the entrance to our Welcome Center–the first phase of our building construction underway at 2461 W. Center Street. The Welcome Center will greatly expand current services which we have been providing to many people throughout the pandemic crisis. In addition to addressing basic human needs, there will be more capacity to accommodate guests, assess their needs and provide a toolbox of what people need to advance in their life situations.

Whatever you choose to give, thank you for reaching beyond your own life to save a life which might otherwise be lost.

The MacCanon Brown Homeless Sanctuary family

HOW TO DONATE: Your check made out to MBHS can be mailed to MBHS, P.O. Box 80165, Milwaukee, WI 53208. Designate ENTRANCE in the memo. Consider donating in honor or in memory of someone. Or credit-secure donations can be made via Paypal at our website at www.mbsanctuary.org Our organization is an audited 501 (c) (3) nonprofit organization. MBHS maintains a contractual relationship with a respected accounting firm. Financial contributions are tax deductible as allowed by the extent of the law. Letters of acknowledgement guaranteed.