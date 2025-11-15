The Link Between Social Work and Sport: “From Individual Wellbeing to Systemic Impact”

Kweku’s Korner

By Lisa Bonta Sumii, LCSW, CMPC

Growing up, there was a lot of messaging and images in the media that assumed social workers only help children or families in crisis. There’s a stereotype that social workers simply give advice or hand out resources. The truth is, we do so much more. Social work plays an essential role in the sports environment.

As a licensed clinical social worker and Certified Mental Performance Consultant, I see daily how social work and sport naturally intersect. Both fields value resilience, human connection, and growth through challenge. Whether I’m in session with an athlete, consulting with a team, or speaking at a conference, I recognize that integrating social work’s multidimensional lens transforms how we understand and support athletes.

Advocacy is foundational to social work and essential in sport. Social workers challenge inequities in access to, representation in, and mental health care. We push for inclusive policies that protect athlete safety, equitable funding for girls’ and adaptive sports, and environments that affirm identity.

Social workers contribute a holistic and intersectional approach to sport research. The Journal of Sport Social Work has highlighted studies on topics such as trauma-informed coaching, post-career transitions, and systemic barriers faced by underrepresented athletes. This scholarship broadens the field’s understanding of performance by integrating psychosocial and cultural dimensions, grounding interventions in both evidence and empathy.

Education is how we create sustainable change in sports culture. Through workshops and university collaborations, social workers train coaches, athletic trainers, and peers to recognize distress, respond with compassion, and foster belonging. I often help teams develop shared language around vulnerability and resilience — tools that strengthen both performance and connection. Academic programs that merge social work and sport studies are shaping the next generation of athlete advocates.

In clinical practice, I use a biopsychosocial and culturally responsive model to help athletes navigate anxiety, identity, and transitions. Therapy might involve mindfulness, values work, or rebuilding confidence after injury. The goal is not just peak performance, but long-term mental health. This integration of social work and sport psychology honors the athlete as a whole person — body, mind, and spirit.

Social work’s systems perspective is vital for sport organizations. Whether consulting with collegiate athletic departments or community leagues, I focus on structure — how communication, leadership, and access to resources shape athlete experience. Programs that embed social workers within athletic systems see improved collaboration, reduced burnout, and stronger trust among athletes and staff.

Sport is universal, but its meanings are culturally specific. A social work approach acknowledges global diversity in how athletes experience pressure, identity, and success. Cultural humility practices ensure that interventions respect family, faith, and community values — a principle essential to both global sport and ethical social work.

Lisa Bonta Sumii, LCSW, CMPC, is a licensed clinical social worker, Certified Mental Performance Consultant®, and CEO & Founder of AthMindset®. She hosts the Athlete Mindset Podcast, and has authored The AthMindset® Workbook: Training your mind for optimal mental healh in sport and in life.Lisa’s work bridges social work, sport psychology, and social justice to help athletes thrive on and off the field.

