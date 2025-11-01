The Hop: Building Our Transit Future or Abandoning Our Economic Promise?

By LaKeshia N. Myers

Wisconsin stands at a crossroads. While cities across America invest in transit infrastructure that connects communities and drives economic growth, some of our state lawmakers are attempting to dismantle the very foundation of Milwaukee’s transportation future: The Hop streetcar system.

Make no mistake—the Milwaukee Hop is more than a downtown amenity. It represents the critical first step toward establishing regional transit authorities in Wisconsin, which remain prohibited by state law. This prohibition hasn’t just hindered Milwaukee; it has hobbled economic development across our entire state.

Look at our economic landscape. Wisconsin’s metropolitan areas—Milwaukee, Madison, Green Bay, and the Fox Cities—are experiencing growing pains that only coordinated regional transit can address. Workers in Waukesha County commute to jobs in Milwaukee. Professionals in Racine and Kenosha eye opportunities throughout southeastern Wisconsin. Yet our transit systems remain balkanized, trapped within municipal boundaries by antiquated statutes that ignore twenty-first-century economic realities.

Compare this to our competitors. Chicago’s “L” system doesn’t stop at city limits—it extends into surrounding suburbs, creating a seamless network that moves 200 million riders annually and generates billions in economic activity. New York’s subway system spans multiple counties and jurisdictions, making it possible for workers to access opportunities across the entire metropolitan region. Even Minneapolis, closer to home, operates a light rail system that connects the Twin Cities with regional partners, understanding that economic vitality requires regional thinking.

The Hop must be viewed through this lens—not as a finished product, but as proof of concept. To realize its potential, we need immediate investment. Installing fare boxes would create sustainable revenue streams while maintaining accessibility. More critically, we must extend service lines to Milwaukee’s farthest points—connecting the North Side, the South Side, and neighborhoods that have been transit deserts for generations.

These extensions would do more than move people; they would move our economy forward. Transit access means job access. It means students can reach universities. It means families can access healthcare. It means businesses can attract talent from across the region without requiring everyone to own a car.

Yet certain lawmakers—mostly those whose districts are racially and economically homogenous, enjoy ample parking, and highway access—are actively working to destroy the Hop in its current form. Their short-sightedness is staggering. Killing the Hop doesn’t just eliminate a streetcar line; it sends a message to businesses considering Wisconsin that we’re not serious about infrastructure.

It tells young professionals that our cities are stuck in the past. It guarantees that regional transit authorities will remain a fantasy, and with them, the economic integration our state desperately needs.

Wisconsin cannot afford to retreat from transit investment while our competitors surge ahead. The Hop is our foundation—imperfect, yes, but essential. We must build upon it, not tear it down.

The choice before us is clear: invest in expanded transit that positions Milwaukee and Wisconsin for economic growth, or watch businesses and talent choose regions that understand infrastructure isn’t optional—it’s the price of admission to economic competitiveness.

Our communities deserve better than political theater that sacrifices long-term prosperity for short-term ideology. The Milwaukee Hop must not just survive—it must thrive, expand, and become the catalyst for the regional transit system Wisconsin needs. Anything less is an abdication of our responsibility to future generations.