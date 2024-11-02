The Dodgers are World Champions

By Charles Collier

On October 30, 2024, the Dodgers overcame a five-run deficit and beat the Yankees 7-6 to win their 8th World Series. Gerrit Cole made a mental mistake and didn’t cover first base on a routine ground ball hit to Anthony Rizzo. Aaron Judge dropped a fly ball, and the Yankees gave up five unearned in the fifth inning. Walker Buehler pitched a perfect ninth to get his first save. The Yankees choked!

World Series MVP, Freddie Freeman, homered in sixth straight games; setting a record. Freeman and Betts accounted for four of the Dodgers’ seven runs in the win. After the game, an emotional Freeman was asked about his son Maximus Freeman’s battle with Guillain-Barre syndrome (GBS). “I would gladly strike out with the bases loaded in the bottom of the ninth in game 7 of the World Series 300 million times in a row than see that again.” He said of watching his son be hospitalized because of the rare autoimmune disorder. “But he’s on his way,” Freeman continued adding an update on Max’s journey. “It’s going to be a long road.”

Yankees’ star player Aaron Judge was a non-factor in the series. His World Series stats were dismal. He hit .222 with 1 HR and struck out seven times. If the Yankees are to have future success, Judge will have to play better. In addition, they must re-sign Juan Soto. Soto spoke after the game five loss. He was asked about his pending free agency. He said, “I don’t have any doors closed.” I’m going to be available for all 30 teams.

The Dodgers have the best lineup in baseball. I opine that they will also win the World Series next year!