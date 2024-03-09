Taking Charge of Our Destiny

BlackEconomics.org®

There is little-to-no dispute about the state of Black America’s socioeconomic affairs. We stand at or near the bottom of the US hierarchy. However, there is much ongoing debate about how to motivate change in this long-standing state.

Perhaps the most important barrier to improving our state is an absence of Black American unity (Umoja). Disunity is symbolized by an absence of cohesion across most if not all aspects of our lives. Families are fractured, so transference of correct life principles, philosophies, and goals is disrupted persistently. Fractured families contribute to fractured areas of influence (communities), which produce declines in, an absence of, or limited support for, important Black institutions. When these institutions do not operate properly, it is nearly impossible to produce high-quality intellectual, social, and physical capital, which are integral to producing favorable wellbeing.

The following nine questions concern Black America’s unity. You are invited to formulate answers to the questions. Afterwards, you may compare your answers with those developed by BlackEconomics.org, which appear on the next page.

Do you believe that an improvement in Black America’s unity across all aspects

of our lives can produce significant improvements in Black America’s socioeconomic condition? What evidence supports your answer to question 1? Why has Black America failed to spotlight unity more prevalently and persistently as crucial to our success, and to act to increase our unity? Which key factors prevent Black Americans from forming sufficient unity? What is/are the best stepwise method(s)/strategy(ies) for producing and maintaining increases in Black America’s unity? Can/Will the method(s)/strategy(ies) outlined for question 5 evolve automatically, or must it(they) be purposely operationalized? Do you believe that severe disasters or crises, which might affect much of Black America very adversely, could accelerate our development of unity? If your answer to the question 7 is “yes,” then should Black America await such disasters/crises or plan to spur and manage their onset and channel their effects so that we accelerate unity formation and realization of the related benefits? What evidence will signal sufficient formation of Black American unity?

Suggested Answers to Nine Questions About Black American Unity Formation

Yes, improvements and increases in all aspects of Black America’s unity can produce improved socioeconomic outcomes for us. The evidence is prolific among those racial/ethnic, cultural, and religious groups that reflect unity levels that are higher than those exhibited by Black Americans. Less fractured families, more intact areas of influence, and the existence and continued development of intellectual, physical, and human capital are all signs of unity. While certain socioeconomic conditions can improve almost instantaneously after forming greater unity, other conditions can improve only intertemporally because the power of our unity vis-à-vis other competing groups will take time to produce those improved outcomes. This question may be a “red herring.” Black Americans highlight “unity” as a very important concern often. Therefore, recognition may not be the issue. It could be that those in “leadership” positions comprehend the need for more unity; however, they do not have the wherewithal (knowledges, skills, abilities, and/or resources) to develop and fully implement plans that will produce more unity. Some “leaders” prefer not to highlight issues or establish goals that they know they cannot resolve or reach. Consequently, “unity” is heard often, but the conversation seldom goes much further. Besides the ingredients listed in answer 3 to resolve Black America’s low unity level (namely knowledges, skills, abilities, and resources to develop and promulgate a plan to increase unity), the following three factors are important culprits in preventing greater unity formation: (i) Trust; (ii) individualism; and (iii) the media. Trust is a big problem that can be solved if appropriate social practices are adopted and reinforced over time. The Western World emphasizes “rugged individualism,” which is antiunity (a key reason for the emphasis on individualism is that individuals generally represent more economic opportunities than do unified groups). The media may be viewed as a psychological program that is especially designed to individuate and fragment Black America. Unity formation can be achieved over time by one major thrust among Black Americans: The implementation of formal and informal educational curriculums that are designed to transmit an African-centric mind. The curriculums would perform three primary functions: (i) Educate Black Americans concerning our history; (ii) educate Black Americans concerning our culture, which is deeply communal (i.e., it emphasizes unity of action); and (iii) educate Black Americans concerning the important purpose of education itself—i.e., it is training to solve problems. To promulgate this unity thrust, Black scholars must develop these curriculums and make them available to Black Americans. The latter must sacrifice to obtain and absorb the content embodied in the curriculums. A Black-owned and controlled communications platform that can reach nearly all Black Americans is likely required to ensure the success of this unity formation thrust. The unity formation thrust discussed in answer 5 must be operationalized actively. It will not evolve automatically. Yes! There is sound historical evidence concerning the potential unifying effects of disasters and crises. Such events, when properly enacted, could precipitate a significant boost in Black America’s unity. Given answer 7, Black Americans should explore which disasters/crises might be most effective in generating unity, and then act strategically to precipitate those disasters/crises so that they help produce favorable outcomes. Black Americans will reflect sufficient unity when we have developed and can exercise cultural and operational unity that catapults us to the highest points of socioeconomic and wellbeing metrics that we define and deem important

B Robinson

03/08/24