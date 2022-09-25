The Madison Times

Student Loan Forgiveness puts Many in Better Positions to Succeed Financially

By Joy Boyd
Senior Field Organizer for For Our Future Wisconsin

President Joe Biden explains the Student Loan Forgiveness Plan (Photo/CNBC)

I understood furthering my education after high school meant being in debt,to the point where I didn’t want to go to college for that reason.  But my mom said, “That’s what you have to do to get ahead,” so I made sure to  at least leave my home state of Wisconsin since I was going to be in debt either way.

Beginning in Fall 2012 I attended Columbia College Chicago for 3 semesters before the resources I had to pay for tuition – loans from FAFSA, small scholarships and family contributions – completely ran out. I returned home and went to Milwaukee Area Technical College part time for a bit, but paying thousands of dollars for classes and books out of pocket was something I struggled with.

Since leaving school before earning a degree, a $20,000 debt has been financially attached to me, so hearing of the loan forgiveness from the Biden-Harris Administration is very relieving to me.. Removing that debt will put so many families in a better position to succeed financially, andhaving a 10 month old myself, I am already thinking about saving money for her education or business endeavors, as well as purchasing a home for us.

Though I am grateful for the forgiveness provided to those with student loans now, I look forward to the feeling of relief when the amount I owe for student loans becomes $0.

 

