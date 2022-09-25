Student Loan Forgiveness puts Many in Better Positions to Succeed Financially

By Joy Boyd

Senior Field Organizer for For Our Future Wisconsin

I understood furthering my education after high school meant being in debt,to the point where I didn’t want to go to college for that reason. But my mom said, “That’s what you have to do to get ahead,” so I made sure to at least leave my home state of Wisconsin since I was going to be in debt either way.

Beginning in Fall 2012 I attended Columbia College Chicago for 3 semesters before the resources I had to pay for tuition – loans from FAFSA, small scholarships and family contributions – completely ran out. I returned home and went to Milwaukee Area Technical College part time for a bit, but paying thousands of dollars for classes and books out of pocket was something I struggled with.

Since leaving school before earning a degree, a $20,000 debt has been financially attached to me, so hearing of the loan forgiveness from the Biden-Harris Administration is very relieving to me.. Removing that debt will put so many families in a better position to succeed financially, andhaving a 10 month old myself, I am already thinking about saving money for her education or business endeavors, as well as purchasing a home for us.

Though I am grateful for the forgiveness provided to those with student loans now, I look forward to the feeling of relief when the amount I owe for student loans becomes $0.