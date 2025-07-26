The Madison Times

Statement by Chair of the Legislative Wisconsin Black Caucus Dora Drake on Governor Evers’ Decision Not to Seek Re-election

Governor Tony Evers

On July 24th, Governor Tony Evers announced that he will not seek another term as Governor. Senator Dora Drake, Chair of the Legislative Black Caucus is providing the following statement.

Senator Dora Drake (D) Wisconsin

“After nearly a decade of far-right Republican rule in our state, since 2019 Governor Evers has fought to restore decency and trust within our state. Unlike other political leaders, he chose to put the people of Wisconsin over political convenience. He was a staunch leader during the COVID-19 pandemic, securing our state’s bounce back, setting record investments in education, small businesses, child care, workforce development, and fixing our roads. No matter the policy item, Governor Evers also sought to increase economic opportunity and mobility for Black and Brown Wisconsinites, including being the most consistent Governor meeting the goals of the state’s Supplier Diversity Program set by the legislature in 1983.

He did all of this despite opposition from legislative Republicans every step of the way, identifying opportunities for bi-partisanship and accountability. No matter if you agreed or disagreed with him, we always knew he was trying to do the right thing. In a nation filled with political divisiveness, Governor Evers was always a guiding light for hope and a greater Wisconsin. Thank you, Governor, for your service to our state and unwavering commitment to better the lives of all Wisconsinites.”

